MANKATO — Shelbi Guttormson finished with a goal and an assist for the Minnesota State women's hockey team in a 3-1 WCHA win over St. Thomas Thursday night at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Kennedy Bobyck and Kianna Roeske also scored for the Mavericks. Jamie Nelson finished with two assists.
Shots on goal favored MSU 36-12. Alexa Berg made 11 saves in goal to get the win.
The Mavericks (1-6) will finish their series with the Tommies on Friday at St. Paul.
