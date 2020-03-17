MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team continued to clean up on WCHA year-end awards with four players earning individual honors.
Marc Michaelis was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year, Dryden McKay was named Goaltender of the Year, Lucas Sowder was named Rookie of the Year and Edwin Hookenson was named student-athlete of the year.
Michaelis, McKay and Sowder are up for the league’s overall Player of the Year award, which will be announced on Wednesday.
Michaelis led the WCHA in overall scoring and was third in the nation with 44 points on 20 goals and 24 assists. Despite missing seven games with an injury, he was second in scoring in conference play with 31 points.
The senior co-captain from Mannheim, Germany, led the WCHA in points per game (1.42), game-winning goals (five), power play points (21) and a national-best three short-handed goals.
McKay was the WCHA’s goaltending champion for the second year in a row after having a 1.17 goals-against average in conference play. That broke his own record of 1.35 set last season as a freshman.
The Downers Grove, Illinois, native led the country in wins (30), shutouts (10), goals-against average (1.31) and save percentage (.942). His .946 save percentage and eight shutouts in conference play are conference records.
Sowder led all WCHA rookies and was fifth among the country’s freshmen in scoring with 31 points on six goals and 25 assists. His assist total was the highest for a freshman in MSU’s Division I history, and his point total ranked fifth for that era.
The Trinity, Florida, natve is MSU’s fourth WCHA Rookie of the Year, joining Jake Jaremko (2018), Michaelis (2017) and Stephon Williams (2013).
Hookenson, a Lampman, Saskatchewan, native is Minnesota State’s fourth WCHA Student-Athlete of the Year, following Max Coatta (2019), Joel Hanson (2008) and Steven Johns (2005).
A double-major in accounting and finance, Hookenson has a 3.968 GPA and was a CoSIDA Academic All-American last season. A defenseman and alternate captain for the Mavericks, he had 13 points on three goals and 10 assists this season.
Bowling Green defenseman Alec Rauhauser earned the league’s Defenseman of the Year award and is also a candidate for Player of the Year.
Bemidji State coach Tom Serratore was named WCHA Coach of the Year.
