MANKATO — Jack Friedges' grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning allowed Minnesota State to defeat Mary 5-1 and sweep a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball doubleheader Sunday at Bowyer Field.
The Mavericks won the opening game 2-1.
Friedges' first career home run broke a 1-1 tie and helped the Mavericks extend their winning streak to 10 games.
Teddy Petersen hit a solo home run to open the scoring in the first inning. Nick Altermatt pitched seven scoreless innings, but Hunter Even got the victory with 1 2/3 innings of relief.
In the opener, Petersen's walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Mavericks a 2-1 win.
Jack Waletich had put the Mavericks up 1-0 with an RBI double in the second inning.
Cam Kline pitched a complete game, allowing only two hits with 13 strikeouts.
The Mavericks (11-1, 8-0 in Northern Sun) host Northern State on Tuesday, with the doubleheader beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Bowyer Field.
