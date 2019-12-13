MARQUETTE, MICH. — A mistake behind the Minnesota State net led to a Northern Michigan goal that cut the Mavericks’ lead to one goal midway through the second period.
It was the kind of error that could have been a disaster on the road, maybe leading to the end of a long winning streak.
But the Mavericks weathered the blow and showed why they’re the No. 1 team in the country, scoring a pair of goals late in the period to extend their lead and put the game on ice.
“The guys went right back to business,” coach Mike Hastings said.
Minnesota State extended its winning streak to 10 games, winning the WCHA series opener 5-2 over the Wildcats at the Berry Events Center.
Marc Michaelis scored two goals. Connor Mackey, Parker Tuomie and Dallas Gerads each had two assists.
Reggie Lutz, Julian Napravnik and Jared Spooner scored the other Minnesota State goals.
“Important win,” Hastings said in a phone interview afterward. “An important three points.”
The Mavericks jumped out to a 2-0 lead, cashing in on a five-minute major power play after Wildcats defenseman Hank Sorenson’s illegal hit on Ryan Sandelin midway through the first period.
Thirty-three seconds after the penalty was called, Michaelis scored his ninth goal of the season with Gerads and Mackey assisting.
Less than three minutes later, Lutz ripped a shot from the slot, getting assists from Lucas Sowder and Jake Jaremko.
“It’s either a momentum injector or it can suck the energy out of you if you don’t score,” Hastings said of the power play, which finished 3 for 5 on Friday and has clicked at 47.2% over the winning streak and 34.3% for the season.
Northern Michigan coach Grant Potulny swapped goalies after the second goal, replacing starter Nolan Kent with John Hawthorne.
The Wildcats got on the board at 9:20 of the second period when Ty Readman scored easily with goalie Dryden McKay trying to get back to his net after a misplay by defenseman Edwin Hookenson behind the net.
The Mavericks answered, though, with 3:49 remaining in the middle period. Napravnik, who has been in and out of the lineup, skated from the left circle to the hash marks and rocketed a backhanded shot over Hawthorne’s glove to make it 3-1.
Less than two minutes after that, Spooner put back a rebound and it was 4-1 with 1:36 left in the period.
“That was a big shift by (Napravnik, Tuomie and Michaelis),” Hastings said. That settled us down, and then (Riese) Zmolek gets a puck to the net, and Gerads and Spooner pay the price in front of the net to give us a big lead.”
Michaelis added a power-play goal at 11:33 of the third period, giving MSU a 5-1 lead.
With 1:50 remaining in the game, Northern Michigan’s Andre Ghantous scored. It was the first time since Nov. 1 that the Mavericks have allowed more than one goal in a game and the third time all season.
McKay finished the game with 23 saves for his 14th win of the season. The Mavericks had 28 shots on three Wildcats goalies. John Roberts played the final 8:27 in goal for Northern Michigan.
Minnesota State (15-1-1) and Northern Michigan will play again at 5:07 p.m. today.
Elsewhere in the WCHA, Bowling Green defeated Lake Superior State 2-0, Alabama Huntsville and Ferris State tied 2-2 with the Chargers getting the extra point in 3-on-3 overtime and Michigan Tech and Clarkson tied 2-2.
