MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota State was one of the best teams in men’s college hockey over the first half of the season. For five weeks, it was considered the very best, ranked No. 1 in both national polls.
On Saturday afternoon, the second-ranked Mavericks looked nothing like that 15-win team as it lost to in-state rival St. Cloud State 7-2 in the first game of the Mariucci Classic.
The defense that was tops in the nation gave up a season-high seven goals.
The goaltender who had the best save percentage in the country allowed five goals on 14 shots before being pulled for the first time this season.
The offense that ranked among the top-10 in the country mustered just eight shots on goal through two periods and ended up with 18 for the game.
The result was a stunning upset loss and a disastrous start to the second half of the season. It was the Mavericks’ second straight defeat following their 10-game winning streak.
"Tonight just wasn’t a good night for us, from the beginning of the game all the way through the end," MSU coach Mike Hastings said.
Perhaps adding insult to injury, St. Cloud State freshman forward Zach Okabe, who entered the game with no points in 13 games, scored four goals, including the first three of the game for a natural hat trick.
The Mavericks were without their best defenseman, junior Connor Mackey who is nursing a lower-body injury, but their otherwise-stellar D corps struggled all night with the Huskies’ speedy forwards.
"I thought they were a hungry team, and I thought we looked a bit satisfied," Hastings said. "And (St. Cloud State) took advantage of it. I thought they earned everything that they got. We ended up being on our heels and didn’t respond real well to it."
The Huskies went up 2-0 in the first period on Okabe’s first two goals, one at 5:22 and one at 16:08.
The Mavericks appeared to score between the two goals, but Julian Napravnik’s shot was immediately waved off because he played it with a high stick.
Minnesota State looked to regroup in the second period. Instead, things went from bad to worse, as it was outscored 4-1.
Okabe finished off a natural hat trick at 1:38, just as his team’s first power play came to an end. Less than two minutes later, Easton Brodzinski made it 4-0.
Parker Tuomie put Minnesota State on the board with an unassisted goal off a defender’s stick at 5:45, but any life he gave his team was wiped out just 93 seconds later when Okabe scored again, tipping in Ondrej Trejbal’s point shot.
The Mavericks hadn’t allowed more than four goals in a game this season and were averaging 1.28 goals against going into the University of Minnesota's holiday tournament.
Mavericks goaltender Dryden McKay got the hook after that goal, and Jacob Berger, who started the Mavericks’ last game before Christmas break, a 4-1 loss at Northern Michigan, took his place.
McKay entered the game with a .955 save percentage and a 1.09 goals-against average, leading the country in both categories.
"There are a lot of things in that game that are concerning from how we played tonight," Hastings said. "That’s all of us."
Jake Wahlin made it 6-1 at 11:25 of the second period. Each team scored in the third period, Jack McNeely for the Mavericks and Micah Miller for the Huskies.
Berger finished the game with nine saves. St. Cloud State had 25 shots on goal.
"There are going to be times throughout the season when things aren’t going your way, and tonight they didn’t go our way from the get-go," Hastings said. "We’ve got to learn from it. We don’t have a lot of time to learn from it, re-teeing it up tomorrow."
Minnesota State (15-3-1) will play either Bemidji State at 4 p.m. or Minnesota at 7 p.m. on Sunday, depending on the result of their late game.
"Nobody’s feeling too terrible for us," Hastings said. "We’re going to have to go out and earn it. Because whoever plays us tomorrow saw the same thing that I saw from the bench, and it wasn’t our best. We’ve got to regroup and look in the mirror a little bit, correct some things that are correctable and try and make sure we get off to a better start tomorrow."
