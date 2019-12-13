WINONA — Caleb Wagner and Kevion Taylor each scored 25 points for Winona State in a 78-62 NSIC victory over Minnesota State on Friday.
The Mavericks trailed by just three points, 31-28, at halftime, but the Warriors pulled away in the second half, shooting 56.7%, including 7 for 14 from 3-point range.
Ryland Holt led Minnesota State with 21 points. Cameron Kirksey had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Kevin Krieger finished with 11 points.
The Mavericks (3-6, 1-2 in NSIC) will play Upper Iowa at 5:30 p.m. today at Fayette, Iowa.
