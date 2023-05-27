SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Minnesota State baseball team scored just five runs over two games, losing twice to Augustana in the championship series of the Super Regional on Saturday.
Scores were 8-3 and 16-2
The Mavericks led 3-0 in the first game on Ryan Wickman's RBI single in the first inning and RBI singles by Adam Schneider and Matthew Fleischhacker in the second.
Augustana started to come back with two runs in the third and took the lead by scoring twice in the fourth.
Schneider ended up with three hits, while Fleischhacker and Jackson Hauge each had two.
Spencer Wright took the loss in relief.
In the deciding game, Mikey Gottschalk provided the offense by hitting a two-run homer. Fleischhacker, Wickman and Adam Weed each collected two hits.
Taesei Yahiro pitched the first 4 1/3 innings and took the loss, allowing five earned runs on nine hits.
THe Mavericks finish the season at 43-18, the 10th time in program history with 40 or more wins, while Augustana advances to the Division II World Series at Cary, North Carolina.
