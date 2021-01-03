MANKATO — The Minnesota State women's hockey team suffered it's fourth one-goal loss of the season, falling to No. 1 Wisconsin 1-0 in a WCHA game Sunday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The game was scoreless through two periods, but the Badgers' Brette Pettet scored at 5:52 of the third.
Shots on goal favored the Badgers 38-21. Calla Frank made 37 saves for the Mavericks.
MSU (2-7-1) plays a two-game series at Bemidji State starting at 3:07 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.