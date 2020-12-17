MANKATO -- The Minnesota State women's hockey team continues to churn out good games.
They just haven't been able to put one in the left-hand column lately.
In a game that will go in the record books as a 2-2 tie, the Mavericks eventually lost the WCHA game to Bemidji State in a shootout Thursday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The Beavers will get an extra point in the conference standings.
The Mavericks had a prime scoring chance just over a minute into the game when Kennedy Bobyck found Brooke Bryant wide open in front of the Beavers' goal. However, a rolling puck skipped as it reached Bryant, and she wasn't able to get much on the shot.
Bemidji State's Paige Beebe got the Beavers on the board at 6:40 of the first after the Mavericks continued to apply good pressure after Bryant's chance. The Mavericks saw more of the puck than the Beavers in the opening frame, but the Beavers were able to block 10 shots, a trend that continued throughout the game.
The Mavericks attempted 73 shots in total, but the Beavers were able to block 28. Shots on goal for the game favored the Mavericks 29-17.
"To their credit, they packed it in pretty good around their net," Minnesota State coach John Harrington said. "We had a lot of zone time, but it was a lot of time around the edge of the zone."
After a dominant start to the second for MSU, Brittyn Fleming got the Mavericks on the board at 9:26, with assists going to Bobyck and Bryant. The Bobyck-Fleming-Bryant line generated quality chances throughout the game.
"We thought Brittyn Fleming had her best game," Harrington said. "As she goes, that line went, and she sure was the leader out there for them and we're excited about that.
"That's the Brit Fleming we know, and we've seen it in past years."
Ellie Moser gave the Beavers the lead at 16:15 of the second, but Jamie Nelson quickly answered for the Mavericks at 18:13. MSU outshot Bemidji 12-5 in the second period.
Fleming had a breakaway in the third period, but her shot went just wide. In overtime, Claire Butorac got a quality look from the slot but also fired wide.
In the shootout, Sydney Langseth, Nelson, Kelsey King and Tristen Truax all came up empty for MSU. The lone shootout goal for the Beavers was scored by Kara Werth.
"I know we're going to have one of these days ... it's going to be a breakout game for us where we fill the net, and everybody's going to be excited about that," Harrington said.
The Mavericks (1-6) finish the series with Bemidji State at 2:07 p.m. Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
