SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — After falling behind big early, the Minnesota State women's basketball team eventually tied the score at 63 with 4:40 remaining.
The Mavericks just couldn't quite complete the comeback.
MSU eventually fell to Minnesota Duluth 80-74 in the championship game of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball tournament Tuesday at The Pentagon.
"We got a little flat at the start ... they really capitalized," MSU coach Emilee Thiesse said.
The No. 9-ranked Bulldogs won the North Division of the Northern Sun, while the No. 11 Mavericks were the South Division champions. Minnesota Duluth, the two-time defending Northern Sun tournament champions, won the regular-season matchup 78-75 in January at Bresnan Arena.
The Bulldogs started the game on a 17-2 run and led by 20 in the first quarter, making 10 of their first 13 shots. However, the Mavericks, playing in their first conference championship game since 2013, were able to close to 28-14 to start the second quarter.
The Mavericks cut the lead to 8 a couple times in the second quarter and went into halftime down 42-32, with Joey Batt scoring seven points.
MSU opened the fourth quarter with a 12-4 run, and tied it at 63 on Emily Herzberg's 3-pointer with 4:40 to go.
"So incredibly proud of this group," Thiesse said of the comeback. "We just kept saying 'we're going to make them earn it,' and to their credit they did."
UMD outscored MSU 17-11 the rest of the way to secure the win.
Destinee Bursch led the Mavericks with 25 points, and Batt added 12 points.
The Mavericks (25-4) and Bulldogs will advance to the national tournament. The pairings will be announced Sunday.
