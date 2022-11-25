HOUGHTON, MICH. — The Minnesota State men's hockey team couldn't get anything going.
Michigan Tech dominated the first half of the game, amassing a 2-0 lead over the Mavericks in the process.
"When you play against teams that are as good as they are, you can't spot them half the game," MSU coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview.
The Mavericks eventually came to life late, but couldn't complete the comeback, falling 3-2 to the Huskies Saturday at MacInnes Student Ice Arena.
MSU was outshot 18-3 in the first period, but only trailed 1-0 heading into the first intermission. It would've been a bigger deficit if not for some great goaltending from Keenan Rancier.
He denied the Huskies on a clean breakaway less than two minutes into the game and made countless other saves at point-blank range throughout the night.
Rancier, who made his third consecutive start, has been battling for playing time with Alex Tracy.
"He's grown his confidence, and I think our players have grown their confidence in him," Hastings said.
Logan Ganie got the Huskies on the board at 17:01 of the first, and Kyle Kukkonen made it 2-0 at 6:20 of the second.
After Kukkonen's goal, the Mavericks were better down the stretch in the second, but couldn't get on the scoreboard.
Everything changed in the third, as MSU dominated play from the start. Christian Fitzgerald capitalized on a Tech turnover, making it 2-1 just 46 seconds into the frame.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 26-5 in the third, but they never tied the game. Tech scored an empty-net goal to make it 3-1 at 17:54, but David Silye answered, scoring with 53 seconds remaining. MSU didn't get any good looks in the closing seconds.
Final shots favored the Mavericks 36-33. Rancier made 30 saves.
MSU and Tech finish their series at 5:07 p.m. Saturday.
"When you learn lessons, they hurt. Got to learn from it, spin it around and get ready for tomorrow," Hastings said. "Be OK looking in the mirror, identifying what we did well in the second half of the game, and what we didn't do so well in the first half."
