HOUGHTON, MICH. — After a two-week, virus-induced absence for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team, coach Mike Hastings didn’t know what to expect.
Could MSU build off the momentum of a 5-0 season-opening win over Bemidji State back on Nov. 22, or would the rust that comes with an extended break be a significant factor?
The Mavericks dominated the final two periods Sunday, but Michigan Tech goalie Blake Pietila was up to the task, as the Huskies won the nonconference game 3-1.
“I liked how our game continued to progress. I thought as the game went on, we continued to get stronger,” Hastings said. “We weren’t just throwing pucks around. I thought we made some plays late.”
Tech played its best hockey in the opening minutes, as MSU goalie Dryden McKay made several nice saves in the opening period. Tech’s chances led to the game’s first goal at 15:38 of the first period when Logan Ganie converted after an MSU turnover in the defensive zone.
The Mavericks nearly got on the board late in the first, but an early whistle nullified what would have been a goal from Jake Jaremko. The play was reviewed, but the whistle was clearly blown before Jaremko’s shot.
“We have to handle the things we can control. When it doesn’t go on the board, it doesn’t count,” Hastings said.
Momentum continued to shift in the Mavericks’ favor when the Huskies’ Trenton Bliss was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for checking from behind at 17:28 of the first. However, the Huskies were able to get the kill, as Pietila made several strong saves.
Eric Gotz scored the Huskies’ second goal on the power play at 6:32 of the second, but it was all Mavericks from that point on.
In the closing minutes of the second, Pietila made a fantastic toe save on Brendan Furry to keep MSU off the board. MSU continued to dominate in the third, but Pietila stood strong.
Pietila made 42 saves; MSU outshot the Huskies 43-23. Dallas Gerads scored MSU’s lone goal on assists from Reggie Lutz and Akito Hirose.
“I thought he was really good,” Hastings said of Pietila. “If you allow a goaltender to see it at this level, more often than not, they’re going to stop it. ... Our commitment level to take his eyes away by having traffic in front of him wasn’t as good as it needed to be.”
The Mavericks (1-1) will complete the series with the Huskies at 4:07 p.m. Monday.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.