MADISON, WIS. — Abby Roque scored two goals and assisted on two others as No. 2 Wisconsin defeated Minnesota State 6-1 in a women’s hockey game on Sunday afternoon for a WCHA series sweep.

Brittyn Fleming scored the lone goal for the Mavericks. Anna Wilgren assisted on the third-period goal that ended Kristen Campbell's shutout bid. Mavericks goaltender Calla Frank stopped 22 of 27 shots, and Abigail Levy stopped 4 of 5.

The Badgers outshot the Mavericks 32-20.

Minnesota State (6-6-2, 2-6-2 in WCHA) will host Bemidji State at 2:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Mankato Civic Center.

Follow Shane Frederick on Twitter @puckato

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you