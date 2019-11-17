MADISON, WIS. — Abby Roque scored two goals and assisted on two others as No. 2 Wisconsin defeated Minnesota State 6-1 in a women’s hockey game on Sunday afternoon for a WCHA series sweep.
Brittyn Fleming scored the lone goal for the Mavericks. Anna Wilgren assisted on the third-period goal that ended Kristen Campbell's shutout bid. Mavericks goaltender Calla Frank stopped 22 of 27 shots, and Abigail Levy stopped 4 of 5.
The Badgers outshot the Mavericks 32-20.
Minnesota State (6-6-2, 2-6-2 in WCHA) will host Bemidji State at 2:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Mankato Civic Center.
