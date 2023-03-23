FARGO, N.D. — It felt like the Minnesota State men's hockey team was going to get on the scoreboard first early in the second period.
Almost the entire first 10 minutes of the frame were played in St. Cloud State's zone, and the Mavericks got some nice looks on a power play that came at 6:06.
They couldn't capitalize during the key stretch and the game ended up flipping soon after. MSU surrendered two goals in the back half of the period en route to a 4-0 loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament's West regional Thursday at Scheels Arena.
"We did some good things, but not enough to get it by him," MSU coach Mike Hastings said. "Seconds and thirds — got a couple of them ... hit a double post. Those are just intangibles of what didn't happen. I think that's just the way the game goes sometimes."
The Mavericks got off to a strong start, outshooting the Huskies 10-4 in the first period. MSU's best scoring chances came early in the second, but the Huskies were struggling to get the puck out of their zone.
"I think we were pretty happy with a lot of the game," MSU captain Cade Borchardt said. "I thought we took it to them for a lot of the game."
The Huskies took advantage of their opportunities.
They got a power play at 11:44 of the second, and Veeti Miettinen got a wrist shot past MSU goalie Keenan Rancier at 12:20. It looked like Rancier was screened on the play.
Jack Peart fired a shot off the post and in at 17:23 of second, which seemingly caused MSU to lose all the momentum it had built up.
"Give them credit, they found a way to get the first one," MSU captain Brendan Furry said. "We just couldn't find a way to get one past (Jaxon) Castor, he played a really good game.
"Anytime you don't score goals, you don't have a chance to win a hockey game."
St. Cloud packed it in in the defensive zone in the third, making it difficult for MSU to get shots to the net.
The Huskies scored agin at 13:03 of the third and then added an empty-net goal at 16:44 to secure the win.
MSU finishes the season at 25-13-1.
This story will be updated later.
