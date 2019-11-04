The Free Press
MANKATO — Morgan Olson had 17 kills and
three blocks on Monday night, but the Minnesota State volleyball team was swept in three sets by No. 22 Upper Iowa in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match on Monday night at Bresnan Arena.
The Peacocks won 25-21, 25-22, 25-21.
Jessica Nelson had 11 kills and two blocks, and Alivia Garbe had eight kills and nine digs for the Mavericks. Dana Schindler had 22 assists. Micayla Porter had 10 assists and three ace serves.
Mara Quam finished with 21 digs to lead the way defensively. The Mavericks totaled six blocks as a team.
The Mavericks led the first set 14-10 before surrendering an 8-2 run by Upper Iowa. They trailed 22-21 before the Peacocks pulled away with three points for the win.
Upper Iowa never trailed in the second set, holding off a couple of late charges by Minnesota State, which pulled within 23-22.
In the third set, the Mavericks jumped out to a 5-1 lead and were up 13-6. But the Peacocks went on a 10-2 run to take the lead. Minnesota State got it back at 18-17, but and 8-3 run by Upper Iowa completed the sweep.
Kaitlin Niedert led Upper Iowa with 16 kills and three blocks. Maggie Steightiff had 12 kills. Carlee Ketchum had 33 assists, and Haley Weepie had 22 digs and two aces.
It was the third loss in a row for the Mavericks, all against ranked opponents.
The Mavericks (15-9, 8-8 NSIC) will play again Friday against St. Cloud State on Friday at St. Cloud and Saturday against Minnesota Duluth at Duluth.
