LOVELAND, COLO. — Finally, the monkey if off their back.
After another slow start, the seconded-seeded Minnesota State men's hockey team battled back to defeat third-seeded Quinnipiac 4-3 in overtime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday at the Budweiser Events.
The wins gives MSU its first NCAA Tournament victory in its Division I history. The Mavericks were previously 0-6.
Ryan Sandelin got the game-winner in overtime.
Nathan Smith and Cade borchardt scored goals for MSU 14:54 and 18:58 of the third period, respectively, to get the game to overtime.
The Mavericks (21-4-1) play the winner of Minnesota and Omaha in the in the West Region final Sunday.
