HOUGHTON, MICH. — Sometimes, despite tremendous pressure, the puck just doesn't find the back of the net.
That was the case for the Minnesota State men's hockey team through the first four-and-a-half periods of its series with Michigan Tech, as MSU had more than 60 shots on goal in that time frame but no goals.
The breakthrough finally came Monday, as the Mavericks scored a pair of second-period goals in a 2-0 nonconference victory over the Huskies at the John Macinnes Student Ice Arena.
"I really liked the guys sticking with it. The second period was the best period we played all year," Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings said. "I thought we were responsible, I thought we were disciplined and found a way not only to get one but extend it."
For the second consecutive night, the game's first 10 minutes belonged to the Huskies. MSU goalie Dryden McKay was forced to make several big saves, including one on a clean breakaway.
McKay made 19 saves on the night to secure his second shutout of the season. It was the 16th shutout of the junior's career.
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 37-19. In the series, MSU outshot the Huskies 81-43.
"There aren't many times he gets beat twice — for him to lose back-to-back games," Hastings said of McKay. "I want to make sure we appreciate him while we've got him, because he continues to answer the bell."
The Mavericks got an extended look on the power play late in the first after Tech's Brenden Datema was given a five-minute kneeing major. The power play led to several chances, including a wrist shot off the post from Todd Burgess, but the Huskies were able to get the kill.
It was more of the same in the second, with the Mavericks completely dominating the puck. The breakthrough came on the power play at 11:39, when Jake Jaremko found Burgess in front of the net for an easy tap-in goal. Reggie Lutz also got an assist on the play.
MSU extended the lead about six minutes later, when Cade Borchardt tipped one past Tech goalie Blake Pietila. Nathan Smith and Andy Carroll got assists on the play.
"Maybe it doesn't show up in the stat line, but I thought he was a dominant player all weekend," Hastings said. "I think Nathan Smith had about as complete of a weekend as he's had for us."
The Huskies were better in the third period, and got some prime scoring chances during a 5-on-3 power play that lasted 1:37. However, the Mavericks got the kill en route to a 5-for-5 night on the penalty kill.
MSU (2-1) will host Division lll Milwaukee School of Engineering on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. The Mavericks were originally scheduled to play Northern Michigan, but the series was canceled due to positive cases within the Wildcats' program.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.