MANKATO — Minnesota State coach John Harrington was happy to see his team finally score some goals, but he also said that his team isn't ready to get into shootouts with the better teams.
"We can't trade out-numbered rushes with anybody," Harrington said. "That's not the way our team can play."
Eighth-rated Minnesota Duluth dominated the third period and defeated Minnesota State 7-3 in a WCHA women's hockey game Saturday afternoon at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
"I thought we did some good things in the first period," Harrington said. "The second period, it was good for us to get on the scoreboard, and we gave ourselves a chance going into the third period.
"I think we were really squeezing our sticks and trying to score the perfect goal. We just had to get some quality shots."
Coming into the season, Harrington had concerns about his team's ability to score, and those fears didn't go away after a 5-0 loss to Minnesota Duluth on Friday.
But on Saturday, the Mavericks showed a bit more pluck in the offensive zone, especially on the power play.
"We got better today, shutting them out," Harrington said. "We got two power-play goals ourselves so that's progress."
The majority of the first period was played in the Mavericks' end, and Minnesota Duluth finally connected at 9:04, with Anna Klein scoring.
The Mavericks had a few quality chances in the second half of the period, clogging the front of the net. But each time, Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg was there, blocking the shots.
The second period had much more action, with six goals and seven penalties, five against Minnesota Duluth.
Minnesota State drew even at 1 on Kennedy Bobyck's power-play goal, assisted by Taylor Wemple and Charlotte Akervik.
Minnesota Duluth went back ahead before Madison Oelkers scored the equalizer on the power play, with assists by Brittyn Fleming and Brooke Bryant.
"It was a big relief for us to score some goals," Oelkers said. "Obviously, we need to score more."
The Mavericks took their only lead at 12:03 on a unassisted goal by Kelsey King, starting a three-goal flurry in 57 seconds, with Minnesota Duluth emerging up 4-3 with a couple of softer goals.
"We really needed a couple stops there," Harrington said. "We had our scoring opportunities, and it can be kind of demoralizing (when they score right away)."
Minnesota Duluth expanded the lead early in the third period on goals by Kylie Hanley and Linser, both of which were their second of the game, and Klein's second goal made the final 7-3.
Minnesota Duluth outshot the Mavericks 15-5 in the final period, 47-25 for the game. Minnesota State goaltender Calla Frank made 40 saves.
"Yesterday, we weren't as ready to play," Oelkers said. "Today, we were a lot more confident. There was a lot more energy on the bench and more energy in the locker room.
"It was good to be back out there. We need to be a little bit faster at everything. We need to work hard and that starts at practice. We need to carry that over to next weekend."
The Mavericks (0-2) are back in action Friday and Saturday at St. Cloud State.
"We got a chance to play some games (this weekend) and see what we had," Harrington said. "Now, we have to knock it down and build it back up again."
