DULUTH — Less than three minutes into Saturday night’s men’s hockey game between No. 1 Minnesota State and No. 8 Minnesota Duluth, the lights went out at Amsoil Arena.
A power surge, likely related to the blizzard raging outside, was said to be the reason for the brief outage, which led to a 15-minute delay.
“When you’re on the road and you’re playing in a building and there’s a storm going on outside, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said.
Upon returning to the rink, the Mavericks had a power surge of their own, scoring three power-play goals in a 3-1 nonconference victory that gave them an impressive series sweep over the two-time defending national champions.
“Special teams this week were a huge emphasis for us,” said junior center Jake Jaremko, who scored two goals.
Freshman Lucas Sowder had a goal and an assist, junior Reggie Lutz had three assists and rookie Nathan Smith finished with two assists.
The Bulldogs scored one power play, but could have zapped the Mavericks if not for sophomore goaltender Dryden McKay, who stopped 37 of 38 shots. His total included all 16 he faced in the second period, nearly half of which the Mavericks spent on the penalty kill.
“We’ll take it,” Hastings said. “I thought Dryden McKay was tested often tonight. Him and the special teams were the difference in the game for us.”
Jaremko put the Mavericks up 1-0 at 11:50 of the first period. Lutz fired a shot, and Sowder collected the rebound at the right post, taking it behind the net before delivering it to Jaremko for the scoring shot from the left circle.
McKay stopped talented UMD defenseman Scott Perunovich point-blank in the first period and made a pair of how’d-he-do-that saves on Brandon Puricelli less than three minutes into the second period.
McKay’s stellar performance continued into the second period as the Mavericks killed off nine minutes of penalties in the final 10:45 of the frame.
“It seemed like a month of Sundays because we were out there repeatedly,” Hastings said. “You don’t like having to kill nine minutes in a row, but I thought our guys were up to the challenge. Hopefully we can grow from that.”
Charlie Gerard went to the box twice. After his second penalty was killed, officials went to replay to review a hit and assessed Jared Spooner a five-minute major and game misconduct for kneeing. No initial penalty was called on the hit on Perunovich, so officials could only let the play stand or call a major.
“The mentality stays the same as it always is: It’s the next shot,” McKay said of the penalty parade. “It’s different tactically, but it’s similar mentally. Find the puck. Stay in your goal. And the guys in front of me did a great job.”
The Bulldogs tied the game on a power play at 7:23 of the third period, as Dylan Samberg’s shot from the left point redirected past McKay off teammate Justin Richards, who was credited with the goal.
The Mavericks went back on the power play shortly thereafter, and Sowder put them back on top. Like the game’s first goal, Lutz’s shot was saved, and Sowder was on top of the rebound. This time, though, the freshman jammed the puck in under goalie Hunter Shepard’s left pad at 9:04.
“We always talk about the first shift after a goal,” Jaremko said. “We went out and drew a penalty and got some momentum.”
Jaremko added an insurance goal on another power play at 12:40, slamming in a perfect pass from Smith, who had just come out of the penalty box.
The Mavericks finished 3 for 4 on the power play. Minnesota Duluth was 1 for 5.
“We knew we’d have to kill penalties tonight,” Hastings said. “Special teams, on a Saturday night, can be the difference between winning and losing.”
The win was the seventh in a row for the Mavericks (12-1-1). In each of those games, they have not allowed more than one goal.
“Our team identity is defense,” Jaremko said. “I thought we did that this weekend.”
The Mavericks will return to Mankato and host Lake Superior State in a WCHA series on Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.