BIG RAPIDS, MICH. — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team put together one of its most-complete weekends en route to a WCHA road sweep over Ferris State.
On Saturday, the third-ranked Mavericks got two goals from senior Charlie Gerard and three points each from senior Parker Tuomie and freshman Lucas Sowder in a 5-1 victory over the Bulldogs.
The Mavericks defeated the Bulldogs 5-0 on Friday.
“I liked our approach,” coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview. “I think it started last week, to be honest. I liked our week of practice and preparation.”
The Mavericks won their 20th game of the season for the eighth year in a row since Hastings became coach. It was the earliest Minnesota State has reached the 20-win plateau.
Sowder had a goal and two assists, and Tuomie had three assists. Juniors Jack McNeely and Reggie Lutz also scored goals, and senior Marc Michaelis had two assists.
The Mavericks finished 3 for 7 on the power play. Gerard scored both of his goals on the man-advantage, and Lutz also had a power-play goal.
Gerard and Sowder gave Minnesota State at 2-0 first period-lead, and Gerard made it 3-0 at 14:53 of the third period.
“We got off to a really good start,” Hastings said. “The line of (Michaelis, Tuomie) and Sowder was good. Our veterans were really good.”
Ferris State’s Cameron Clarke scored a power-play goal with 70 seconds remaining in the second period for his team’s only goal of the weekend. But any momentum secured by that goal was lost when McNeely, a defenseman, scored just 21 seconds later to give MSU a 4-1 lead heading into the second intermission.
Lutz scored his ninth goal of the season in the third period. Gerard also has nine goals this season.
Minnesota State outshot Ferris State 42-26. MSU goaltender Dryden McKay made 25 saves for his 19th win of the season. Ferris State’s Carter McPhail made 37 stops.
Michaelis, who had two goals in Friday’s game, finished the weekend with four points. He leads the Mavericks with 30 points.
“It was one of the best weekends (Michaelis) has played,” Hastings said. “Not just the idea of points, but 5 on 5, power play, penalty kill, leadership, on the bench ... I’m really happy with the way he’s playing.”
Minnesota State has won five games in a row and 15 of its last 17 games. Ferris State has lost six straight.
The Mavericks (20-3-1, 14-2-0 in WCHA) will play again Friday and Saturday at Bowling Green.
