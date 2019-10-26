HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — It took a little time, but the Minnesota State men’s hockey team finally found its scoring touch on Saturday night.
The No. 2 Mavericks scored four goals in the final 23 minutes and won 4-1 at Alabama Huntsville for a WCHA series sweep.
Reggie Lutz’s goal at 11:29 of the third period ended up as the game-winning goal, breaking a 1-1 tie, and freshman goaltender Jaxson Stauber stopped 14 shots to win in his first collegiate start.
“I liked how we handled it after (the Chargers) tied it up 2 1/2 minutes into the third period,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview. “I thought we played pretty well after that.”
Charlie Gerard, Nathan Smith and Parker Tuomie had the other Minnesota State goals. The Mavericks outshot the Chargers 38-15.
The game was scoreless until 2:43 remained in the second period when Gerard scored his third goal of the weekend.
The Mavericks had just failed to score on a 30-second two-man advantage and were called for a penalty to cancel the remaining one-man power play.
Skating 4 on 4, Gerard went hard to the net and put back his own rebound for his third goal of the series.
Defensemen Edwin Hookenson and Riese Zmolek assisted.
The Chargers’ Sean Rappleyea tied the game at 2:25 of the third period.
Lutz gave the Mavericks a 2-1 lead at 11:29 of the third, batting in a Julian Napravnik pass from behind the net.
“Reggie Lutz, his stick skills are pretty ridiculous,” Hastings said.
Forty-four seconds later, Smith scored, stuffing the puck between goalie Mark Sinclair’s legs. Fellow freshman Nathan Sowder assisted, increasing his point streak to six games. Rookie Ryan Sandelin also assisted.
Tuomie added an empty-net goal with 40 seconds remaining.
Stauber got his first start, spelling sophomore Dryden McKay, who played in MSU’s first five games.
“I thought he looked calm in there,” Hastings said. “I didn’t think one time, ‘Oh boy, he’s a freshman.’”
The Mavericks finished 0 for 4 on the power play and has not scored in the last four games.
“Our power play wasn’t very good, but I liked our 5-on-5 goal scoring,” Hastings said. “The power play, I think, will come. I really do. I have confidence in that group.”
Sandelin was back in the lineup after being scratched on Friday, and sophomore defenseman Wyatt Aamodt saw his first action of the season. Senior forward Nick Rivera, who missed the first two games of the season with an injury was given the night off.
“That was precautionary by me,” Hastings said of Rivera. “We’re trying to get him to 100%. He could have played, but I talked to him and we communicated and thought it was better for him to take time off at this time of the year.”
The Mavericks (5-0-1, 2-0-0 in WCHA) will host Bowling Green on Friday and Saturday at the Mankato Civic Center.
