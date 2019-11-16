The Free Press
FAYETTE, IOWA — Upper Iowa tried to take away the run, so Minnesota State used it passing attack to produce a season-high 349 yards.
“We completed 21 of 30 passes, which was outstanding,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “We averaged 16 yards per completion, which means we hit a lot of big plays. Both quarterbacks did a nice job.”
Minnesota State scored six consecutive touchdowns to start the second half, rolling past Upper Iowa 73-21 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game Saturday. It was the fourth time this season that the Mavericks, who are averaging 48.8 points, had scored more than 60 points in a game.
The Mavericks had 612 yards of offense, gaining more than 600 yards for the fourth time this season. It’s the third straight undefeated regular season for the Mavericks, who have won 35 straight conference games and 19 consecutive road games.
Minnesota State is 14-0 in the series with Upper Iowa, and it’s the third time in the series that Minnesota State has scored at least 70 points.
“There were a lot of positives today,” Hoffner said. “There are some things we need to clean up, too. They did a good job against our run game early. But it’s nice to go 11-0.”
Safety Cole Schroedermeier got the scoring started with a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown. Ashton Garner’s 43-yard field goal and a 20-yard pass from J.D. Ekowa to Justin Taormina helped the Mavericks lead 17-7 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Ryan Schlichte threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Shane Zylstra, and Ekowa passed 43 yards to Justin Arnold as the lead grew to 31-14.
In the third quarter, Zylstra caught another touchdown pass from Schlichte, covering 20 yards. Taormina added a 2-yard touchdown run, and Jalen Sample caught a 10-yard scoring pass from Schlichte that made it 52-14.
Parker Gloudemans scored on a 51-yard touchdown pass to start the fourth quarter. Running backs Chase Devitt and Kale Sleezer, who was the top rusher with 87 yards, each had short touchdown runs to finish the game.
Schlichte ended up completing 11 of 17 passes for 138 yards, and Ekowa was 10 of 12 for 211 yards. Each threw three touchdown passes.
Zylstra had six receptions for 126 yards. It was his sixth 100-yard game this season.
The defense yielded only 254 yards of offense, with 63 yards rushing on 29 carries.
Alex Goettl led the defense with eight tackles. Spencer Hermus and Greg Kohler each had interceptions.
The Mavericks (11-0) will advance to the NCAA playoffs. Minnesota State was the No. 2 seed behind Tarleton State in this week’s region rankings. The Super Region 4 pairings will be announced at 4 p.m. Sunday.
“If you look at it objectively, this should put us ahead of Tarleton, but there’s history and some subjectivity so you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Hoffner said. “I’m confident we’re a 1 or 2 seed, but it’s hard to speculate.”
