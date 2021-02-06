MANKATO — Same teams, same site, consecutive days.
How can one game lead to a lopsided win, and less than 24 hours late, the outcome is reversed, also by a pretty good margin?
"I wish I could tell you," Minnesota State men's basketball coach Matt Margenthaler said. "It's a mystery. We were a different team tonight, our energy level was up. We need that to be more consistent. We have a lot of new guys in different roles, and maybe that's part of it, but we need to figure it out."
The Mavericks flipped the result Saturday, defeating Winona State 89-64 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball game at Bresnan Arena. On Friday, the Mavericks lost to Winona State 86-71.
The Mavericks shot it better by 14%, defending better by about 6% on field-goal shooting and were 20 rebounds better.
"You have to be able to brain dump and move on after those games," Minnesota State's Quincy Anderson said. "You just try to go 1-0 every night."
The Mavericks have split four of the six weekend series. On the opening weekend, the Mavericks lost by 15 against Bemidji State in the first game and won by 24 the next night.
Against Wayne State, the Mavericks lost by 17 in the opener and won by three in the second game. Last week against Sioux Falls, the Mavericks won by 31 on Saturday and lost by 12 on Sunday.
"This was not the same team you saw out here tonight that was here last night," Margenthaler said. "Everything wasn't perfect, but we covered up our mistakes by hustling and flying around. We played like our backs were against the wall. That's the way we're going to have to play to get to where we want to go."
Minnesota State got off to a good start, making 6 of the first 8 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, to lead 16-6. Anderson already had nine points.
Winona State drew within two a couple of times in the rest of the half, but Anderson's driving score and a 3-pointer by Devonte Thedford put the Mavericks on top 42-37 at halftime.
Minnesota State shot 60.7% in the first half, with 11 assists on 17 field goals. Winona State's Kevion Taylor, who scored 30 points in Friday's game, had 23 points in the opening half, making 7 of 9 from 3-point land.
Anderson hit a deep 3 to highlight a nine-point run that pushed the Mavericks' lead to 53-42 with 14 minutes to play. The lead grew to 20 eight minutes later when Zach McDermott hit two 3-pointers.
"We knew went wrong (Friday) night, and we talked about how to change it," Anderson said. "One of the great things about this team is we can talk about what we did wrong and nobody takes it personally."
Anderson ended up with a career-high 31 points to go with six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Malik Willingham scored 17 points, making 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Brady Williams scored 11 points, and Thedford had seven points and nine assists.
"Quincy put us on his back today," Margenthaler said. "That's one of the best performances I've seen here at Taylor Center."
The Mavericks shot 58.6% from the field, including 15 of 26 from 3-point range. The Mavericks also had a 36-22 rebounding advantage with nine offensive rebounds.
Minnesota State had 20 assists with just 12 turnovers.
Taylor scored 25 points, with just two in the second half.
The Mavericks (8-4, 7-3 in South Division) plays its final four regular-season games on the road, starting Friday and Saturday at Upper Iowa.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.