MANKATO — Minnesota State women's hockey goaltender Calla Frank was named WCHA rookie of the week for her play on Saturday at Vermont's Windjammer Classic.
The freshman from Hugo shut out Vermont on 23 shots as the Mavericks won 2-0 to take third place at the tournament.
She helped the Mavericks kill off six penalties, including one in the game's final three minutes during which the Catamounts pulled their goalie for a 6-on-4 advantage.
The award was Frank's second this season. She is 4-3-1 with a .908 save percentage and 2.82 goals-against average.
The Mavericks will play No. 2 Minnesota in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Classic at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake.
