For a kid from Florida, Lucas Sowder appears to be fitting right in here in the State of Hockey.
The freshman forward for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team has been playing on the Mavericks’ top line the last five games and ranks among the top rookie scorers in the country.
He’s getting used to everything in Minnesota.
Well, everything except winter.
“I got a lot of layers here,” Sowder said, wearing a puffy, black winter jacket over a gray hoodie after Wednesday afternoon’s practice.
Between growing up in the Tampa, Florida, area and arriving at Minnesota State last summer, Sowder spent three seasons playing junior hockey with the Wenatchee Wild of the British Columbia Hockey League.
Wenatchee, Washington, gets snow and cold, too, although nothing like the Upper Midwest.
“Going from Florida to Washington state was definitely a wakeup call, and then from Washington state to here,” Sowder said. “It’s tough, driving in the snow. It took me awhile to get used to that because I never really had to do that growing up. But, other than that, I just layer up as much as I can to where I just don’t really feel anything.”
Mornings, in particular, are a shock to the system.
“The dorms,” he said. “We have to walk about point-7 miles — we actually tracked how far we have to walk. Just waking up for that 7:30 in the morning workout, just how windy it is or if it’s snowing or whatever the case may be for that morning, it’s tough.”
Sowder’s not going through it alone. Fellow freshman Nathan Smith is also from Florida, and senior Nick Rivera is from southern California.
“Took me a little bit to get used to it, but now I think I’m used to it,” Sowder said.
Then he was being informed of this weekend’s winter storm warning.
“Oh, great,” he said.
Sowder and the No. 3 Mavericks are on the road, though, playing a WCHA series at No. 15 Bowling Green.
Sowder is coming off a three-point game at Ferris State, with a goal and two assists in MSU’s 5-1 victory.
That performance puts him at 19 points for the season, which ranks third among all freshmen in college hockey. His 15 assists are first among the nation’s rookies and tied for the team lead with Marc Michaelis.
Over the last five games, Sowder has been the right wing on the Mavericks’ top line with center Michaelis, a Hobey Baker candidate, and left wing Parker Tuomie.
“It’s a lot of fun playing with those two,” Sowder said. “They play with a lot of speed, and their hockey IQ’s through the roof. You kind of just got to get them the puck and get open, and they’ll make the magic happen.”
It works both ways, coach Mike Hastings said.
“Good hockey players like to play with good hockey players ...” he said. “There’s a lot of people that like to play with Marc and a lot of people that like to play with Parker, but I’m going to tell you, they like playing with Lucas because of his hockey IQ and his ability to make some plays in time and space.”
Sowder started off the season with nine points over six-game scoring streak. He tapered off a bit and was even scratched from the lineup four times.
Smith, who has 16 points but also 31 penalty minutes, was a scratch on Saturday but is expected to be back in the lineup tonight.
At 20 and 21 games, respectively, Sowder and Smith have played the most among MSU’s freshmen. Ryan Sandelin has played in 14 games, Cade Borchardt has played in seven, and defenseman Colby Bukes has played in two.
“Those guys have been doing a good job,” Hastings said. “We still need to continue to not just push our freshmen but the expectation of everybody on our club.”
