WINDSOR, COLO. — Minnesota State men's hockey senior Charlie Gerard has agreed to a two-way contract with the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles for next season, the Eagles announced on Tuesday.
Gerard, a forward from Rocky River, Ohio, played in 121 games for the Mavericks over four seasons and scored 30 goals and 70 points.
This past season, he scored 30 points, equaling his total from his junior season, and had a career-high 13 goals.
