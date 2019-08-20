MANKATO — Brady Williams in the quarterback of the Dover-Eyota football team, the top player on the boys basketball team and a shortstop and pitcher in the baseball team.
So he’s glad he could figure out his college future, committing to the Minnesota State men’s basketball program last week, before school started.
“I really want to commit so I could set that aside enjoy my senior season in football, basketball and baseball,” Williams said. “Now, I don’t have much to worry about.”
Williams is the first commitment for the Mav- ericks’ 2020 class. He plans to sign his letter of intent in November. The 6-foot-7 Williams, who calls himself a stretch-4, averaged 21.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and five assists last season, leading his team to a 19-8 record and one playoff win.
“I think I can play multiple positions and guard multiple positions,” Williams said. “I like to score. I like to run. (Three-point shooting) is definitely part of my scoring.”
Williams said that he had some recruiting interest from North Dakota State, North Dakota and Wofford. He received scholarship offers from several programs in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference: St. Cloud State, Concordia-St. Paul, Winona State, Minnesota State Moorhead and Sioux Falls.
“I really loved the coaches,” Williams said. “They really brought the energy.”
Williams said he plans to get a degree in nursing and was impressed by the new nursing building on campus.
Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler isn’t allowed to comment on possible recruits until he receives a signed letter of intent.
The Mavericks begin practice on Oct. 15 with the first games Nov. 8-9 at the Northern Sun/MIAA Crossover at Kansas City, Missouri.
Minnesota State was 18-12 last season, 14-8 in Northern Sun games.
