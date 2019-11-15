With its Northeren Sun Intercollegiate Conference playoff hopes eliminated, the Minnesota State volleyball team used a relentless hitting attack Friday night to roll past Bemidji State 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 at Bresnan Arena.
Senior outside hitter Morgan Olson smacked 13 kills and senior middle hitter Ashton Lee ripped nine ace hits as the Mavericks (17-10 overall, 10-9 in NSIC) recorded their 10th sweep of the season. Middle hitter Anissa Janzig and outside hitter Haley Shimon also enjoyed productive matches with six kills each.
“We’ve been talking the past few days about playing every point for what it’s worth and not paying attention to the score,” interim coach Corey Phelps said. “I think that allowed us to play free and they enjoyed the heck out of that match.”
“I thought we executed our game plan very well and took advantage of some of their weaknesses. We started off a little soft in the first set, but then we picked it up and were serving the lights out in the last two. There’s no reason to let up because in this conference, the other team is going to come after you. Just because they were down a little bit, it doesn’t mean they were out. ... It was a great effort by us start to finish.”
Bemidji (7-20, 4-15) kept things close through the early stages of the opening set before Olson’s back-row kill sparked a 7-0 surge that put the Mavericks in front 15-8 on sophomore setter Dana Schindler’s ace serve. Olson blasted two kills in the stretch while freshman outside hitter Jessica Nelson recorded a kill and an ace block. After the Beavers pulled within 18-13, kills from Janzig and Olson, along with Schindler’s block finished things off.
“Honestly, it was a lot of fun out there tonight,” Lee, who hit at an .800 percent clip, said. “We came in with the mindset that this was are last weekend and we just wanted to give it our all. We played loose and competed at the our highest level which is what we wanted to do all season. We were aggressive with our serves and our passing was awesome. Our defense was incredible between the block and defenders.
“It kept us in system a lot and we ran a well balanced offense. Our ballhandling was great and our setters set me up for success. The setters were making great reads and we were getting a lot of one-on-ones. ... They see the holes in the defense and we terminate.”
With the score even at 7 in Game 2, Janzig’s blistering kills triggered a 10-4 burst that produced a 17-11 Mavericks’ advantage on Lee’s off-speed winner. Olson then pounded a kill before Lee’s block and ace spike made it 18-12. Olson’s ace serve, along with Janzig’s stuff at the net kept the momentum going before Lee’s block and kill helped close things out.”
“There are a lot of mixed feelings right now,” Olson said. “We’ve pushed through for four years now and I am really going to miss my teammates. It will be tough not seeing them and competing with them every day. We gave a full effort in all aspects tonight. Everybody was doing it not for themselves, but for their teammates.
“Honestly, I couldn’t have done it without the amazing passes and sets I was getting. It seemed like everyone was flowing together. We have to come out tomorrow focused and ready to get after it so we can be the best team we can possibly be.”
Minnesota State, which hit at a .412 mark blasting 43 total kills, dominated the final set from start to finish. Lee had a four-point service run with kills from Olson, Shimon and Lee giving the Mavs a 5-1 lead. Junior libero Mara Quam, who collected a team-best 19 digs, reeled off six straight points before Nelson’s three-kill flurry capped things.
Schindler ended up with 36 set assists while Nelson chipped in eight kills.
Minnesota State ends its season today with a 2 p.m. home match against Minnesota Crookston.
