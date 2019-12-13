WINONA — Kristi Fett scored 15 points and had 12 rebounds as the Minnesota State women’s basketball team defeated Winona State 77-65 in an NSIC game on Friday night.
Kirstin Klitzke led the Mavericks in scoring with 17 points. Taylor Drost finished with 11 points, and Shea Fuller had 10 points.
The Mavericks were just 3 of 20 from beyond the 3-point line but 24 of 29 from the free throw line. Theyout-rebounded the Warriors 39-38.
Minnesota State (5-2, 2-1 in NSIC) plays Upper Iowa at 3:30 p.m. today at Fayette, Iowa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.