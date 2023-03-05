The Free Press
The Minnesota State women’s basketball team is back in the NCAA tournament, with the highest seed since 2013.
The Maverick (25-4) were seeded fifth in the NCAA III Central Region playoffs and will take on No. 4 Central Missouri State (25-4) at Duluth. Games times will be determined later.
It’s the eighth NCAA appearance in the program’s history and fourth in coach Emilee Thiesse’s 11 seasons. The Mavericks were a No. 4 seed in Thiesse’s first season as coach in 2013.
Minnesota State was the No. 8 seed in 2015 and last season, when the Mavericks nearly upset No. 1 seed Fort Hays State in the quarterfinals.
Minnesota Duluth, the winner of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament, jumped up to No. 1 in the Central Region after Nebraska-Kearney lost in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association semifinals.
The Bulldogs (27-3) will face Southern Nazarene (27-4), the automatic qualifier from the Great American Conference.
Nebraska-Kearney (28-4) was seeded No. 2 and will face Pittsburg State (22-7) in the other half of the bracket, and No. 3 Missouri Southern State (27-6), the winner of the MIAA tournament, will face Augustana (25-5).
The region semifinals will be played Satuday, with the championship game on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.