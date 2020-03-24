MANKATO — Minnesota State's Dryden McKay was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award, which goes to the top goaltender in the men's college hockey.
McKay finished his sophomore season as the national leader in wins (30), goals-against average (1.31), save percentage (.942) and shutouts (10).
The other semifinalists are Bemidji State's Zach Driscoll, Cornell’s Matt Galajda, Boston College’s Spencer Knight, Michigan State’s John Lethemon, Michigan’s Strauss Mann, Clarkson’s Frank Marotte, Minnesota Duluth’s Hunter Shepard, Maine’s Jeremy Swayman and UMass Lowell’s Tyler Wall.
Five finalists will be announced on Monday, and the winner will be announced April 10.
McKay is also a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to the top player in college hockey, along with teammate Marc Michaelis.
Meanwhile, two national college hockey websites included the McKay and Michaelis among their All-American teams this week.
U.S. College Hockey Online them first-team honors, and College Hockey News made both players Second Team members.
The Mavericks finished No. 3 in USCHO's final poll of the season.
