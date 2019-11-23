For nearly two periods Saturday, Alaska Anchorage defended, packing in tight around its net at times and taking the Mankato Civic Center crowd of 4,522 out of the game.
In the past, that’s been a recipe to defeat Minnesota State, and after getting outscored by six goals Friday, the Seawolves knew they needed to keep things quiet against the No. 1 Mavericks in order to try and steal a point or more in the WCHA series.
“It’s tough for sure, but we’re a pretty experienced group,” MSU senior captain Marc Michaelis said. “We’ve been through that. It’s not the first time. We know what to expect.”
The Mavericks stuck to their game and didn’t get frustrated. Finally, with 41 seconds left in the second period, Michaelis scored a game-changing power-play goal, and Minnesota State defeated the improved Seawolves 3-0 for WCHA series sweep.
“They did a good job keeping the score at zero,” Michaelis said. “But good teams find a way to get the job done, and fortunately, we did that tonight.”
Connor Mackey and Jared Spooner also scored goals and Dallas Gerads had two assists for Minnesota State, which won its fifth game in a row.
Mavericks goaltender Dryden McKay stopped 20 shots — 9 in the first period — for his third shutout of the season.
Anchorage goalie Kris Carlson stopped 38 of 41 shots and kept the game scoreless for more than 39 minutes. He turned away two Grade A scoring chances by Jake Jaremko in the first period and stopped 16 shots in the second period before Michaelis finally broke through. He also dodged a bullet on the opening shift of the second period when a potential MSU goal was waved off when a scrum of players crashed into him and knocked the goal off its moorings.
“Tonight, it was a grind, as it always is on Saturday nights in college hockey,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said, “especially for the teams that play back to backs. Everybody’s fighting human nature. From the side of the team that won on Friday, they’re maybe a little bit comfortable. The team that didn’t win on Friday is real hungry. ...
“It’s like playing HORSE — you’ve got to prove it. You gotta go back out and make sure you do it all over again.”
The Mavericks weren’t able to make as many nifty passes as they did in Friday’s 7-1 victory — until Michaelis’ goal.
Gerads took a pass from Parker Tuomie on the left side of the rink and quickly made a cross-ice pass to Michaelis in the right circle. Michaelis’ one-timer didn’t miss, and the crowd was finally brought to life.
“We talk about it every week,” Michaelis said. “Special teams are so important.”
Said Hastings: “I thought they did a pretty good job of keeping us to the outside. We had a couple of looks but not many, and for us to break that on a power play and late like that, I just think it provided some momentum for us going into the third period.”
Mackey made it 2-0 at 3:38 of the second period on a nice individual effort. The defenseman skated into the zone with two defenders between him and the goal. They gave him a little too much room, though, and Mackey fired a shot from the right circle into the far corner over Carlson’s stick-side shoulder for the two-goal cushion.
Spooner added the third goal in the game’s closing seconds, scoring on a power play after Anchorage defenseman Eric Sinclair’s major penalty and game misconduct for a hit to the head of Nick Rivera.
The Mavericks played without junior defenseman Riese Zmolek, who left Friday’s game in the third period and didn’t return after blocking a shot with his skate. He was in a walking boot on Saturday but said he was OK. “It just hurts,” he said.
Next up, the Mavericks (10-1-1, 7-1-0 in WCHA) will play a nonconference series on Friday and Saturday at Minnesota Duluth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.