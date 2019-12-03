MANKATO — Minnesota State senior football players Nate Gunn and Shane Zylstra were named American Football Coaches Association All-Americans on Tuesday.
Gunn, a running back, was named to the first team, while Zylstra, a wide receiver, was named to the second team for the second year in a row.
For Gunn, it was his first AFCA All-American honor. Last season, he was second team All-American by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.
Gunn, a Minooka, Illinois, native, leads the Mavericks' rushing attack with 1,383 yards. His 23 rushing touchdowns are a single-season team record. Gunn has rushed for more than 100 yards in seven games this season, including a season-high 254 yards against Sioux Falls, in which he set a school single-game record with six rushing touchdowns.
Gunn is Minnesota State's all-time leader in carries with 803, rushing yards with 4,638 and rushing touchdowns with 57.
Zylstra, a Spicer native, leads MSU's receivers with 66 catches for 1,379 yards and 15 touchdowns. His 1,379 receiving yards are the most in a season in team history, and his 15 touchdown catches matches his own single season-record from 2018 shared with Dorian Buford in 2014. This season he has tallied more than 100 receiving yards in seven games, including a career-high 220 yards and three touchdowns against Minnesota Duluth.
Zylstra is the Mavericks' all-time leader in receiving yards with 4,000 and touchdown catches with 51. He also ranks second in career catches at with 212.
Minnesota State will host Texas A&M-Commerce in the third round of the NCAA tournament at noon Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium.
