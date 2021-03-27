MANKATO — The numbers looked familiar, but many of the players were new.
On a rainy Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota State football team held a joint practice with Gustavus Adolphus at Blakeslee Stadium, taking advantage of the opportunity to work on skills and develop depth before things get more serious in the fall.
"Getting to work against a team with another color helmet improves your chances to improve," Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. "It doesn't matter who you play, this is a good chance for development. The best chance to improve is to play a game, but this is just one notch below that. (Gustavus coach Peter Haugen) runs a first-class program, and it was a lot of fun to be out here, competing with them."
The proven starters and experienced players didn't get as much work Saturday. Like other spring practices, the majority of the time is spent with younger players, trying to find a few starters and develop depth on the two-deep roster, building the base for another run at a national championship.
There are also a few Minnesota State players that aren't participating this spring, saving the final season of eligibility for what they hope will be a normal schedule.
"We're trying to develop the quarterbacks," Hoffner said. "We know we have some depth in the receivers group, and we have some experience at tight end and the offensive line. The defense is new, young, fresh. There's some guys we want to look at there."
Terrell Jennings is a sophomore cornerback who transferred here from North Dakota, ready to play last fall. He was hoping it would be a little warmer Saturday, but he was just grateful to play some football this spring while other schools don't get that opportunity.
"We're out here, trying to find our identity," Jennings said. "This helps us get that figured out. It doesn't matter who you're playing; if you get a chance to work against another team, it makes you focus on fundamentals."
The Mavericks, who scrimmaged Morningside last weekend, will also practice against Grand View and Southwest Minnesota State in Mankato on April 3 and 10, respectively, before scrimmaging Minnesota Duluth on April 24 at Woodbury High School.
The spring will end with a game against Northern State on May 1 at Aberdeen, South Dakota.
"This is the rehearsal," Jennings said. "That's the show."
Haugen said the Gusties will hold only one more scrimmage this spring, practicing against Southwest Minnesota State on April 17.
"These are really important practices for us," Haugen said. "We haven't played any football in 19 months. Last fall, it was all T-shirts and shorts so it's nice to get back in pads."
The Gusties were 7-3, including 5-3 in MIAC games, in 2019 before the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.
"We're just thankful to Minnesota State and coach Hoffner for allowing us to get this work," Haugen said. "It's a nice chance for us to get a good look at our players."
