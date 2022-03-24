ALBANY, N.Y. — Things were going really well.
The Minnesota State men's hockey team had a 3-0 second-period lead and appeared to be in complete control against Harvard.
Then, as Harvard made a furious comeback, an eerie feeling reminiscent of MSU's 2019 first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Providence crept into the building. The Mavericks led 3-0 in that game, but eventually fell 6-3.
It didn't end in heartbreak this time, as the Mavericks were able to hold on, eventually topping the Crimson 4-3 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament's East Regional Thursday.
"Not until now," MSU coach Mike Hastings said with a laugh when asked if the Providence loss had crossed his mind. "We leaned on some guys that have either saw that or been a part of it. … I think those things that hurt a lot, you can learn quite a bit from them. They stick with you for quite awhile."
It didn't take long for MSU to impose its physical game on the Crimson.
After a dominant shift below the dots from Ondrej Pavel and the rest of the fourth line, Connor Gregga tipped home Akito Hirose's shot to get MSU on the board first at 14:12 of the first.
The fourth line — Josh Groll-Pavel-Gregga — was MSU's best. All three of them got on the scoresheet Thursday.
"There's traffic at the net — it's because Ondrej had gone in and done the dirty work in the corner and found a way to get it up and got them moving around a bit," Hastings said. "He's substance. He's hard, he's great on faceoffs … those are guys that make a difference for you at this time."
Reggie Lutz made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 17:46, ripping home a one-timer on a perfect no-look pass from Hirose. The Mavericks led 2-0 at the first intermission.
Brendan Furry extended the lead to 3-0 at 2:06 of the second, and the Mavericks had a prime opportunity to make it 4-0 midway through the period when Julian Napravnik got a penalty shot.
Napravnik's shot was stopped, and the game seemed to flip.
Harvard's Sean Farrell scored a weird goal at 16:42 of the second, firing the puck in off MSU goalie Dryden McKay's skate from behind the net. McKay had been out of his net to face a shot when the puck quickly ended up on Farrell's stick. McKay said he tried to jump to avoid the shot, but that it just clipped his skate.
Just 48 seconds later, Alex Gaffney cut the deficit to 3-2, getting a point-blank look in front of McKay.
The Crimson continued to push, but the Mavericks were able to get to the intermission with a 3-2 lead.
"There's nothing I could've done to change it, probably would've played them a little bit differently if I could," McKay said. "At that point in time, we're up by one. All that really matters is the next save and making sure they don't tie it up."
Pavel scored a massive goal to make it 4-2 at 5:59 of the third, wiring a wrist shot past Harvard goalie Mitchell Gibson on a 2-on-1. Assists went to Groll and Hirose.
Harvard made it 4-3 at 16:29 of the third with a power play and the goaltender pulled, and continued to push hard in the closing minutes.
However, the Mavericks held strong defensively, with David Silye and Wyatt Amodt getting key blocked shots in the final flurry. Aamodt eventually pinned the puck against the wall in the corner for an extended period of time until the horn sounded.
"I wasn't out there personally, I had a first-row seat and I thought our whole defensive structure was just on point there. Getting in lanes, our sticks were fantastic," Hirose said. "Shoutout to Wyatt Aamodt. That guy had two or three blocks there at the end that helped us secure the game."
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 40-22. McKay made 19 saves.
Hirose finished with three assists, while Groll had two assists.
MSU will play in the regional final against the winner of North Dakota and Notre Dame on at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at MVP Arena.
"It was a little bit of bend not break," Hastings said. "At this time, it's nice to be moving on."
