Lucas Sowder hadn’t scored a goal since Feb. 22, 2020, entering play Saturday.
The 2019-20 WCHA Rookie of the Year only played in seven games last season and recently missed three games with an injury.
“He’s been putting a lot of effort in, he was dinged up a little here,” Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings said. “He’s worked hard about getting back into shape. ... Finally getting some numbers to equate his effort, I think, is going to do a lot for his confidence.”
Sowder and the rest of MSU’s second power-play unit were key in a 5-3 CCHA victory over Bowling Green on Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in front of 4,187 fans. The Mavericks beat the Falcons 9-2 in Game 1 of the series Friday.
After scoring three first-period goals in the series-opener, the Mavericks did it again in Game 2.
The first power-play unit — Julian Napravnik, Cade Borchardt, Nathan Smith, Reggie Lutz and Akito Hirose — got MSU on the board when Napravnik ripped home a sharp-angled shot at 2:22 of the first.
The Mavericks quickly made it 2-0 at 3:49 when Ondrej Pavel turned a defensive-zone turnover into a goal, which was followed by a power-play goal from Sowder at 16:50 of the first.
MSU’s second unit — Sowder, Sam Morton, Brendan Furry, Ryan Sandelin and Jake Livingstone — also got a key third-period goal when Morton made it 5-3 at 14:17.
The MSU power play went 3 for 6 Saturday and 5 for 15 on the weekend.
“When they had their opportunities tonight, they cashed in and they were very important goals. That last one’s really important because it keeps it from being a one-goal game,” Hastings said of the second unit. “I thought they played with a lot of poise. Their execution was outstanding.”
Added Morton: “I thought we were moving the puck well. We struggled a little bit early in the game, but once we got set up, I think we settled down a little bit and tried to find some lanes to the net.”
Bowling Green’s power play was also clicking, and it got them back in the game after the rough first.
The Falcons scored two goals with the man-advantage in the second period to make it 3-2, a score that would hold into the second intermission.
Bowling Green finished 3 for 5 on the power play Saturday and 4 for 8 on the weekend.
“Running those numbers aren’t going to win you a lot of hockey games ... I don’t like burning the candle like that,” Hastings said. “We are going to have to clean up our penalty kill.”
Sowder and Morton each finished with a goal and an assist, and Livingstone had two assists. Benton Maass also scored for the Mavericks.
Shots on goal favored MSU 34-15. Dryden McKay made 12 saves in the victory.
The Mavericks (9-3, 5-1 in CCHA) host St. Thomas at 7:07 p.m. Thursday at the Event Center.
“Any time you can find a way to sweep in our league, I think it’s a very productive weekend,” Hastings said. “We just kind of found a way to get it done.”
