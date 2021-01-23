MANKATO — The Minnesota State women's basketball team still didn't shoot the ball well and missed some free throws.
But sometimes, the Mavericks' trademark pressure defense is so good that they can afford a few misses on the offensive end.
"Our goal is to get to 70 points, because 70 puts you in position to win," Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. "We caused 18 turnovers in the first half, and that gets our transition game going. We're getting the shots we're trying to get, but to play defense like that, and get more shots, and get those offensive rebounds, that takes some of the pressure off of our shooters."
The Mavericks caused 26 turnovers and forced a lot of quick shots, defeating Southwest Minnesota State 68-61 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game Saturday at Bresnan Arena. The Mavericks have split all four weekend series so far this season. This was the Mustangs' first loss of the season.
After Friday's loss, Thiesse talked about how the defense was playing so well, yet the offense was still looking for some rhythm. The Mavericks only shot 35.2% from the field Saturday, hit just 3 of 15 from 3-point range and 15 of 23 at the free-throw line.
But with 12 steals and 11 offensive rebounds, the Mavericks were able to get 10 more field goal attempts.
The Mavericks' defense was good early, causing 12 turnovers in the first quarter. Mikayla Nachazel and Rachel Shumski each scored four points as the Mavericks closed the quarter with a 9-0 run to grab a 19-13 lead.
The defense continued to harass the Mustangs in the second quarter, forcing six more turnovers and allowing just 6 of 16 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks were still looking for the shooting touch, too, but because of the defense and eight offensive rebounds, Minnesota State had 16 more attempts in the first half.
Shumski had a wing jumper, then fed Brooke Tonsfeldt for an easy layup as the Mavericks started to find some space. Tayla Stuttley, who scored 13 in the first half, made a layup at the buzzer to put Minnesota State on top 36-31 at the break.
Minnesota State took some momentum into the third quarter, and a 6-0 burst pushed the lead to 47-37. Stuttley hit another 3-pointer as the Mavericks led 52-44 after three quarters.
Southwest Minnesota State made one last push in the fourth quarter, drawing within 63-57 with 1 minute remaining, but Joey Batt made four free throws to preserve the victory.
Stuttley ended with 18 points and seven rebounds, and Shumski scored 13. Brooke Tonsfeldt had 12 points and made six steals, and Maddy Olson had eight rebounds and five assists.
"I'm so proud of our team," Thiesse said. "They showed resiliency. We talked about expectations and what we're capable of doing, and to come back after a tough loss, that shows some toughness."
Minnesota State (4-4, 3-3 in South Division) play at Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday.
"We're just looking for consistency," Thiesse said. "Yesterday to today was so much better. We made the defense work instead of taking the first shot we had. I thought we showed some patience with our offense, and we have to be ready to knock down open shots."
