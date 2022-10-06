Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings has always leaned on his “leadership group.”
Whether it’s taking the team’s pulse after a tough stretch of practices, helping with game prep or welcoming the freshmen into the program’s culture, the players are a big part of the day-to-day operations.
“I believe in the leadership group being a conduit between the club and the coaching staff. I listen to them, communicate with them,” Hastings said. “They’re the ones that are delivering the message back to the club, and sometimes they’re the ones delivering messages to the coaching staff.”
Coming off back-to-back Frozen Four appearances and a trip to the national championship game, the Mavericks enter 2022-23 with 21 returners, including 13 upperclassmen.
That means there’s a locker room full of leaders who know what it takes to make a deep postseason run.
“You look at the people who have been leaders in this program, they’re all people I’ve definitely looked up to,” said senior Cade Borchardt, who will be one of MSU’s two co-captains. “There were like 14 or 15 guys who were voted to wear a letter by guys on the team.
“I think that just speaks for itself that we’ve got a lot of leaders on the team, and I think that’s what it’s going to take this year.”
Borchardt’s co-captain will be senior forward Brendan Furry. Senior forward Sam Morton and junior defenseman Jake Livingstone will each be alternate captains.
The list of candidates beyond those four is lengthy. Many of MSU’s returning upperclassmen wore letters at some point in their juniors career, and those players will also be asked to lead.
“You go Morton, you go Furry, you go (Ryan) Sandelin, you go (Lucas) Sowder, you go (Ondrej) Pavel, you go Borchardt — that’s just the guys upfront,” Hastings said. “Then you can go back and you can go (Akito) Hirose, you can go Livingstone, you can go (Andy) Carroll. ...
“You look at that and I just feel that there’s a lot there that we’re going to rely upon, and it doesn’t have to be just the guys that have badges.”
Last season, MSU had one captain — Wyatt Aamodt — and two alternates — Jack McNeely and Reggie Lutz.
The total number of players wearing badges, as well as the distribution of captains and alternates has fluctuated a bit in Hastings’ tenure, as he lets the players decide with their votes.
“I look at it, and if it’s split down that middle where they want two (captains), they can have two,” Hastings said. “It’s just got to be effective.”
That’s what happened this season.
“If you look at the votes that I was able to look at when the team voted for captains, (Furry) and Cade Borchardt have earned that opportunity to lead our club,” Hastings said at CCHA media day last month.
Furry and Borchardt each wore badges when they played junior hockey, and both bring slightly different leadership styles.
Furry, the CCHA preseason Player of the Year, is gifted as a vocal leader, and is known for talking to everyone on the team.
“He definitely speaks a little more than me, I think that’s the kind of guy he is. He loves talking,” Borchardt said of Furry with a laugh. “We always get on him that we can hear him from upstairs if you’re downstairs, or vice versa.”
Added Furry: “All the guys make jokes in the locker room, I’m the loud mouth. They always say you can hear me down the hallway.”
After playing in only 10 games as a freshman, Borchardt has arguably been MSU’s most versatile forward over the past two seasons, consistently playing in all situations.
He looks forward to helping the younger players adjust to the college game, especially the ones who find themselves scratched on a regular basis, as he’s been in that position.
The standard for Borchardt is Nick Rivera, one of MSU’s captains in 2019-20 when he was a freshman.
“Stepping onto this team, I knew like one or two guys,” Borchardt said. “I think he really helped, especially me, always inviting me places and just being there.
“I was in a tough spot my freshman year not playing, and I just remember him always being there.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
