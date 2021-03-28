LOVELAND, COLO. — Midway through Saturday's first-round NCAA Tournament game against Quinnipiac, it hit Minnesota State men's hockey coach Mike Hastings.
Despite generally being lower-minute fourth-line players, Ryan Sandelin and Sam Morton were simply outplaying guys ahead of them in the pecking order.
So he moved them up and rode them, a decision that paid off when Sandelin scored the game-winner in overtime against the Bobcats.
When the line chart came out ahead of Sunday's West Region final, it was no surprise to see each of them on the second line. Hastings was betting on the hot hands, and it paid off.
Morton and Sandelin each scored first-period goals, which ended up being enough as the Mavericks defeated Minnesota 4-0 in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at the Budweiser Events Center.
After getting its first NCAA Tournament win in the Division I era Saturday, the Mavericks are now headed to their first Frozen Four in program history.
Nathan Smith and Dallas Gerads added third period goals to ice it for MSU.
Minnesota State (22-4-1) will play St. Cloud State the NCAA Tournament's Frozen Four April 8 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
This story will be updated later.
