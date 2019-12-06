After a slow start for the Minnesota State women’s soccer team, you could feel it coming.
The chances just kept getting better as the first half went on, with a breakthrough seeming inevitable.
While the Mavericks didn’t score in the first half, a three-goal second half was more than enough in a 3-0 win over Central Missouri in the championship game of the Central Region tournament at the Maverick All-Sports Dome Friday night.
It’s been a year of unexpected changes and tweaks for MSU, including several season-ending injuries to key players that have shuffled coach Brian Bahl’s lineup.
Maybe that makes what’s happened to MSU over the past 48 hours somewhat predictable.
After The Pitch was deemed unplayable due to poor field conditions, both Friday’s NCAA tournament games were moved to the new dome. The games were the first events played at the new facility.
“We had kind of just luckily been practicing during the week in Shattuck,” senior defender Taylor Kenealy said. “I think our team just kind of plays well as whole when we’re on the turf. I think we’re faster, I think our passes are a lot crisper, so I really enjoyed this win even though it was last minute.”
It was the second time the Mavericks and Jennies had played this season, with MSU winning 2-0 at The Pitch back in September.
In the opening minutes, it appeared as though the rematch would also be tightly contested, with both teams seeing plenty of the ball.
MSU’s Abby Begin had several nice runs down the left wing in the opening half, but her crosses never quite found a teammate.
The Jennies didn’t get many quality chances all night thanks to the continued strong play of MSU’s back line. Mavericks keeper Alexa Rabune made eight saves as the Mavericks outshot the Jennies 13-8.
“Our back line, especially down the stretch has just been such a rock for us,” Bahl said. “That was a terrific attacking team that we just faced, and to limit them like we did today. ... Just tremendous credit to our back line and to Alexa.”
As the first half went on, MSU began to get the better of it, and the momentum carried over into the second half in a big way.
In the 61st minute, Allie Williams had a beautiful left-footed strike denied by Jennies’ keeper Lindsey Johnson. The Mavericks broke through on the ensuing conrner kick when Brynn Desens played a ball that Alesha Duccini headed home. Desens now has the single-season record for assists at MSU with 14.
Twelve minutes later, Desens got a goal of her own on a strike from well outside the box that was out of Johnson’s reach. Kelly Friedrich had the assist.
Desens added her second goal of the game on a penalty kick in the 87th minute. Jenny Vetter was fouled in the box to prevent what would have been an easy score.
MSU (19-3-1) will play No. 2 Grand Valley State at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Maverick All-Sports Dome. The Mavericks beat Grand Valley State 1-0 back in September at The Pitch.
“For us to kind of finally break through that barrier of moving past the sweet 16 is huge for our program, and I’m so proud of our team,” Bahl said.
“We’ll have our hands full (with Grand Valley State), but I believe in our team and look forward to the opportunity.”
Grand Valley State defeated Indianapolis 9-0 in the other match Friday at the sports dome.
