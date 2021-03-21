MANKATO -- The endless predictions and bracketology can finally stop.
The Minnesota State men's hockey team has officially been included in the NCAA Tournament field, getting one of 10 at-large bids.
The Mavericks will be the No. 2 seed in the West Region at Loveland, Colorado. MSU will play No 3. Quinnipiac in the first round. No. 1 Minnesota will play No. 4 Omaha in the other West Region semifinal.
MSU and Quinnipiac will play at 3 p.m. Saturday, while Minnesota and Omaha play at 8 p.m.
This story will be updated later.
