MANKATO — Two Minnesota State men’s hockey players were named WCHA players of the week for their play in last weekend’s sweep over Lake Superior State.
Sophomore Dryden McKay was named goaltender of the week for the third time in a row and fifth time this season. He stopped 41 of 42 shots against the Lakers, including a 21-save shutout on Saturday. It was his fourth shutout of the season and eighth of his career.
Freshman Nathan Smith was named rookie of the week for the second time in a row and third time this season. He had two assists and five shots on goal and was plus-2 in the series.
Minnesota State, which remained No. 1 in both national polls, will play Friday and Saturday at Northern Michigan.
