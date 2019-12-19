Minnesota State no longer has the best record in college hockey. The Mavericks’ 4-1 loss on Saturday at Northern Michigan was their second of the season and knocked them down a rung in both national polls.
After the game, coach Mike Hastings said the loss will sit in his team’s belly for a bit as it goes on a brief hiatus before resuming play after Christmas.
The Mavericks, however, are not overlooking what else happened over an impressive first 2 ½ months of the season.
At 15-2-1, the Mavericks have the best mid-season record in their Division I history. They’re in first place by five points in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings. They’re ranked No. 2 in the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls. And they’re sitting at No. 3 in the all-important Pairwise Rankings that ultimately determine the NCAA field and seedings.
“For me, we put ourselves in a position to have a good second half,” Hastings said on Wednesday.
The first half included a 10-game winning streak (which was snapped on Saturday), a tie and win in North Dakota’s first trip to Mankato since 2012-13, a road sweep at Minnesota Duluth while a Thanksgiving weekend blizzard raged outside and a five-week stay at No. 1 in the national opinion rankings.
“We have high expectations for the year,” junior defenseman Connor Mackey said before last weekend’s trip to Marquette, Michigan. “I don’t know if it’s surprising, but we’re just happy where we’re at and we’re happy with our first half so far.”
The Mavericks hope the second half of the season concludes with a third-straight MacNaughton Cup as WCHA regular-season champions, another league playoff title, a first-ever win in the Division I NCAA tournament and, perhaps, a trip to Detroit for the Frozen Four.
“We’re a team that likes to focus on each game, our own play, and we know we’re capable of accomplishing great things,” senior forward Nick Rivera said last week. “We have goals that we set early in the year. We just try to take it day by day, and we’ve done a good job holding each other accountable to that so far.”
Here’s a look back at some highlights of an impressive first half of the regular season and a look ahead at the second half:
Dryden-esque: Sophomore goaltender Dryden McKay is named after Hall-of-Famer Ken Dryden, but he sure is making a name for himself this year.
McKay, who has started all but two games and played in all but one, leads all of men’s Division I college hockey with a .955 save percentage, a 1.09 goals-against average and four shutouts.
Although those numbers might be tough to keep up, consider this: Only two goaltenders have ever won the Hobey Baker Award. The last to do it was Michigan State’s Ryan Miller in 2000-01 when he set the then-record for best single-season save percentage at .950.
Bold on the blue line: To get to McKay, you have to get through the Mavericks’ stingy defense, which allowed a national-low 1.28 goals per game over the first half of the season.
There’s been a consistency with the group of six veteran defensemen — seniors Ian Scheid and Edwin Hookenson, Mackey and fellow juniors Jack McNeely and Riese Zmolek and sophomore Andy Carroll — making it a tough lineup to crack. Indeed, Hastings has rarely altered his defensive line chart this season.
As a group those six players have blocked 118 shots in 18 games.
“I’ve liked our consistency from the net out,” Hastings said. “From our goaltending to our defensive corps to our forwards buying in defensively.”
German engineering: Marc Michaelis once again leads the Mavericks in scoring, as he did in two of his first three seasons. The senior from Germany, who was picked as the WCHA’s preseason player of the year, has a league-leading 22 points, which include 10 goals.
More than half of his goals (six) and points (13) have come on MSU’s dynamic power play, which leads the country at an eye-popping 31.5%. Michaelis does even more, Hastings said, including playing more minutes than any other forward, killing penalties and winning faceoffs at a 54% clip.
“Nobody’s going to put more expectations on Marc Michaelis than Marc Michaelis,” Hastings said. “He expects do well. He puts in the work to do well.”
Michaelis has 140 career points, which puts him fourth on Minnesota State’s Division I era scoring list. He’s four points behind Shane Joseph (1999-2004) and needs 25 points over the rest of the season to pass the 164 points put up by first-place Aaron Fox (1996-2000). Matt Leitner (2011-15) is second at 162 points.
Depth finder: The good news for Michaelis is that he hasn’t had to do it all alone. Minnesota State has 12 players on pace for at least 20-point seasons, making the Mavericks a tough team to match up with.
Seniors Parker Tuomie and Charlie Gerard — Michaelis’ usual linemates — each have seven goals and 16 and 14 points, respectively, and junior Jake Jaremko has six goals and 10 points despite missing eight games with an illness. Jared Spooner has 12 points, while fellow juniors Reggie Lutz and Dallas Gerads each have 11.
Freshmen Nathan Smith (15 points) and Lucas Sowder (13) have contributed from the get-go. Smith is tied for fifth in the country in rookie scoring and has impressed in the faceoff circle, winning 61.5% of his draws.
The road ahead: The Mavericks played 10 home games and eight road games over the first half, and that will be flipped over the second half, with a lot of travel early on.
They will start the second half at Minnesota’s Mariucci Classic on Dec. 28-29, playing St. Cloud State and then either the host Gophers or Bemidji State. Those will be the final nonconference games of the season for the Mavericks, who are 5-0-1 outside the WCHA.
“Those will be two very important games — four teams within our border, an opportunity in nonconference again,” Hastings said. “And nonconference is paramount.”
After a home weekend against Alaska, they will make back-to-back trips to Ferris State and Bowling Green before returning home Jan. 24-25 to play Bemidji State.
The rest of their regular-season schedule includes road trips to Alaska Anchorage (Jan. 31-Feb. 1) and Bemidji State (Feb. 28-29) and home series against Northern Michigan (Feb. 7-8) and Alabama Huntsville (Feb. 21-22).
