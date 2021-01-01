Minnesota State men’s hockey player Dallas Gerads knows he and his teammates are lucky to be having a season.
As he pointed out, some Division l teams have had seasons canceled, and Division lll hasn’t played at all.
However, after playing only five games in the season’s first half due to pandemic-related schedule disturbances, MSU has done one thing way more than it would like: practice.
“That’s why we play the sport of hockey ... we want to play in competition,” Gerads said. “It’s kind of getting a little old, just practice, practice, practice.”
Added coach Mike Hastings: “Right now, the importance of games can’t be overstated because there’s just not a lot of them.”
Due to the lack of games, Hastings knows a lot less about this group than he normally would on Jan. 1. The Mavericks have only played on back-to-back nights twice, something that has held MSU back from a conditioning standpoint.
Hastings knows the conditioning will come with more games, but the team also needs to be tested mentally.
“We haven’t faced a tremendous amount of adversity. I think that’s when you find out most about your leadership group, about your depth,” Hastings said. “How do guys react when things aren’t going real well?
“Until guys get in an environment where you’ve played a multitude of games and somebody’s unhappy with ice time, or the coaches aren’t happy with the record, somebody’s not getting their puck touches ... how do guys react to that within the team construct? How does your leadership group provide direction for those players outside of your coaching staff?”
Five things to know
The No. 5 Mavericks (3-1-1) open WCHA play at Northern Michigan on Saturday and Sunday.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. Borchardt impressing: As a freshman last season, Cade Borchardt only cracked MSU’s lineup 10 times because the team had so many talented upperclassmen. That’s changed this season, as Borchardt has played in all five games, mostly as the extra skater, and leads the team with six points.
“He can do anything, he can play in our top six, our bottom six,” Hastings said. “Through the opportunities he got as an extra skater, when somebody wasn’t going on one of our top four lines, it’s really easy to move somebody like Cade into that position and give him that opportunity, and he’s taken advantage of it.”
2. Ditto for freshmen defensemen: Due to losses on the blue line, Hastings knew he would have to rely on freshman defensemen Akito Hirose and Jake Livingstone. Thus far, he’s done just that, and they’ve each delivered.
“Akito’s running one of our power plays as well as killing penalties, Jake Livingstone’s killing penalties ... definitely playing top four minutes, both of them, from day one for us,” Hastings said.
3. Conference games — finally: While MSU has played all its games against conference opponents, WCHA games are just starting because of the pandemic. MSU enters the 18-game conference sprint as the league’s top-ranked team, with Bowling Green just two spots behind at No. 7. The Mavericks and Falcons are scheduled to play Feb. 5-6 at Mankato.
4. The state of MSU: Prior to the break, the Mavericks played a pair of hard-fought games against Bemidji State, coming away with a win and a tie. There were some defensive issues in a 5-4 win over the Beavers, but those were mostly corrected in a 1-1 tie the following night. The sample size is small, but the Mavericks have looked good on all three levels, consistently using four lines and six defensemen each night. Even in goal, backup Ryan Edquist proved the Mavericks have two options in his MSU debut Dec. 19 against the Beavers.
5. Scouting the Wildcats: Like MSU, the Wildcats (2-2) have had their schedule drastically altered by the pandemic. Due to an early season outbreak, Northern Michigan wasn’t able to start its season until Dec. 16, as a Dec. 11-12 nonconference series at Mankato was among the cancelations. NMU has lost to Michigan Tech twice and has beaten Ferris State twice.
