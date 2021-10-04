MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team was certainly going to be moving up the national polls after sweeping No. 1 UMass on the road over the weekend.
The question was how much, with the rest of the top 10 either idle, or winning their respective games?
In the USCHO.com poll, the Mavericks made the jump from No. 5 to No. 1, receiving 954 points and 24 first-place votes. St. Cloud State was second, finishing with 943 points and 16 first-place votes.
The Mavericks opened the season with a 2-0 victory Saturday at Amherst, Massachusetts, then won 6-3 on Sunday, scoring six unanswered goals in the final 22 minutes.
This week marks the first time the Mavericks have occupied the No. 1 spot in the USCHO poll since a five-week run during the 2019-20 season, in which they topped the poll from Nov. 11 to Dec. 9, 2019.
In the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll, MSU went from fifth to second, earning 470 points and nine first-place votes. St. Cloud State — which swept St. Thomas — moved from second to first. The Huskies earned 477 total points and 16 first-place votes.
Michigan, Minnesota and Minnesota-Duluth were third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in both polls. UMass dropped to No. 7 in the USCHO poll and No. 6 in the USA Today poll.
MSU (2-0) will host St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The teams last met at the Frozen Four in April, with the Huskies winning 5-4 in the semifinals.
Women’s poll
The Minnesota State women’s hockey team received a vote in the USCHO poll after splitting a home series with Minnesota-Duluth over the weekend.
UMD was previously ranked sixth.
The Mavericks (3-1, 1-1 in WCHA) will host Lidenwood on Friday and Saturday at the Event Center.
