BEMIDJI — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team knew that it would get to celebrate with the MacNaughton Cup no matter what happened on Saturday night.
But the Mavericks really wanted it for themselves.
“I don’t think anyone really likes sharing, you know, especially a trophy,” junior defenseman Riese Zmolek said.
On the final day of the regular season, the second-ranked Mavericks made sure the 107-year-old silver trophy was going back to Mankato with them, securing the WCHA championship outright, along with home ice throughout the conference playoffs, with a 4-1 victory over No. 11 Bemidji State.
For Zmolek, who scored what would stand as the game-winning goal with 24.5 seconds remaining in the second period, it also meant not sharing the trophy with his brother Will, a freshman defenseman for the Beavers.
“I’m not going to comment on that,” Zmolek said with a laugh.
There wasn’t much for the Mavericks to laugh about after Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Beavers, which shrunk their WCHA lead over their in-state rivals to three points and gave BSU a shot at the No. 1 seed.
But an early lead from Nick Rivera and an outstanding, 38-save bounce-back performance by goaltender Dryden McKay put the Mavericks on course for a series split. Josh French and Connor Mackey added empty-net goals in the game’s final minute.
“It’s hard to win championships,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “That was very evident this weekend. ... We knew it would be a very tough weekend, and it was. I think Bemidji, they’ve had a heck of a year. We had to do a lot to get that thing.”
Needing an early strike to quiet the Sanford Center crowd of 4,079, the Mavericks got it at 6:35 of the first period when Rivera sprinted to the left post and tapped in Walker Duehr’s centering pass.
The 1-0 lead looked like it was going to last into the third period before Zmolek’s late second-period goal.
A relentless forecheck resulted in a long, extended shift that finally ended with the Beavers icing the puck with under 30 seconds remaining until intermission. Bemidji State burned its timeout to get fresh legs on the ice, but it didn’t help.
Marc Michaelis won the ensuing faceoff to Parker Tuomie, who tapped the puck back to Zmolek at the left point. Zmolek then fired a point shot through traffic and past goaltender Zach Driscoll (31 saves), silencing the crowd.
“I tried to get it to the net and hoped for a rebound,” said Zmolek, who now has three goals this season. “It ended up going in. I thought someone tipped it, but I guess not.”
That was plenty of cushion for McKay, who let a bad-angle shot from the goal line slip by him on Friday. On Saturday, he made 13 saves in the second period and stopped 16 of 17 in the third for his 28th win of the season.
“You just kind of have to flush it,” he said. “Personally I just kind of looked at (Friday) as two bad bounces. … We knew we could play a lot better. We knew they didn’t see our best last night. All we wanted to do was give them our best tonight, and I felt like we did that.”
Said Hastings: “Real proud of him. … He had no problem looking in the mirror and saying, ‘I want to have a great night,’ and he did. He weathered the storm a couple times, which you're going to against a real quality team, and he was there, especially at the end.”
Ethan Somoza put the Beavers on the board with 5:26 remaining in the third period, tipping in defenseman Tommy Muck’s point shot.
The crowd got back into the game, setting up a wild finish.
But they got no closer, and French, getting the puck in front of McKay, flipped it high in the air and sending it down the middle of the rink and into the empty goal, sealing the win with 44 seconds to play. Mackey added another with 23 seconds left.
"I’m excited for the guys because that’s something that’s forever for them," Hastings said.
The Mavericks (29-5-2, 23-4-1 in WCHA) open the WCHA playoffs on Friday with the first game of a best-of-three-series against Alaska Anchorage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.