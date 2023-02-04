MANKATO — With its top scorers — junior guard Joey Batt and sophomore guard Destinee Bursch — limited to seven points apiece, the 17th-ranked Minnesota State women's basketball team looked elsewhere for scoring in a 71-61 Northern Sun Conference Intercollegiate Conference win over Sioux Falls on Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
Junior guard Taylor Theusch nailed a trio of 3-pointers in leading the Mavericks (19-3, 15-3 in Northern Sun) with 20 points, while freshman guard Natalie Bremer came off the bench to put through 11 points and grab five rebounds. Junior wing Emily Herzberg chipped in nine points and three steals while Batt collected five rebounds and six assists.
"We've got to have that balance within our system because if we stand around and watch Joey, it takes us out of our flow," Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. "I thought we did a great job with our cutters tonight. We found our cutters for 20 assists on 30 baskets. We really found each other in a position to score.
"Early in the season we had a really good flow with our cuts, but then we kind of went away from it during the course of the middle of the season. We tried to get back into that flow and it has kind of come piece by piece. Our pressure defense can not only wear on our opponents, but us as well. Our depth really stepped up for us and we had a lot of players come in and make great plays for us."
Minnesota State's suffocating person-to-person defense started an early 17-4 surge before Theusch's cutting-to-the-hoop basket and Bursch's running-the-court bucket closed out a 27-14 first-quarter burst.
Theusch converted four hoops in the segment, while Bremer's seven-point flurry — top-of-the-key 3- pointer, a 17-footer off the right side and motion layup — and Bursch's three-point play opened things up.
"We rely on our defense a lot to get us going and you could see how we fed off it at the beginning," Theusch said. "We knew teams go on runs and we had good resiliency knowing when to get back into things.
"We rely on our defense to get turnovers and that contributes to our offense. We know all our roles really well and we find players. We know each other's strengths and are able to play off that."
Sioux Falls (6-18, 3-15) trimmed the margin to 31-22 on a left elbow jumper and a pair of 8-foot runners from sophomore guard Olivia Gamoke.
However, a basket each from Bursch, Theusch and Desiree Kleiman expanded the gap to 37-22 at halftime.
Gamoke led the Cougars with 21 points and six rebounds while freshman forward Riley Moreland ended up with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists.
After Gamoke's 18-footer and Lauren Sanders' two foul shots pulled Sioux Falls within 51-42, Theusch's left baseline triple with two seconds to go in the third quarter put the Mavericks in front 54-42.
The Cougars continued to keep the pressure on before Batt's post-up three-point play made it 67 -50 with 3:11 remaining.
"I was watching from the bench and found that edge when I came in to deliver that punch," Bremer said "We were flowing well off each other offensively and setting good screens. Our defense fuels our offense and we know to get that offense going we have to crank it up defensively.
"We really trust each other and know each other's strengths. We use that to the best of our ability and that gets us where we are."
Minnesota State connected on 30 of 78 shots for 38.5% compared to the Cougars' 23 of 53 for 43.4%. Sioux Falls won the boards 43-38 and committed more turnovers 29-26.
The Mavericks (19-3), who have won five straight, are tied with Augustana for the South Division lead. Minnesota State plays at Wayne State on Friday and Augustana on Saturday.
