COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Minnesota State women’s hockey goaltender Abigail Levy has been invited to attend the 2019 USA Hockey Women’s Winter Training Camp, which will take place Dec. 9-13 at XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.
The camp serves as an opportunity to help the country’s top players prepare for upcoming international events. Forty-six players will attend the camp, and 23 of them will be chosen to compete against Canada in the first two games of of the 2019-20 Rivalry Series. Those games will take place Dec. 14 in Hartford, Connecticut, and Dec. 17 in Moncton, New Brunswick.
Twenty-one of the players selected have competed on a U.S. Olympic team, and 22 were gold medal winners at last spring’s 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship.
Levy, a native of Congers, N.Y., has started in seven games this season for the Mavericks and is 3-3-1 with a 2.33 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage and two shutouts. The sophomore has started 40 games for the Mavericks, and is 12-21-8 with a 2.34 goals-against average, a .924 save percentage and seven shutouts for her career. After her freshman season, Levy was named second team All-WCHA and was a conference all-rookie pick. In August, Levy participated in the 2019 USA Hockey Women’s National Festival along with teammate Anna Wilgren.
