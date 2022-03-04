It was a shocking outcome, especially considering the Minnesota State men’s hockey team was playing on the home ice, needing to win the conference tournament to lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
But in the semifinals of last season’s WCHA tournament, Northern Michigan came to Mankato and took out the home team 5-1.
“I think I can speak for the entire group. That was embarrassing to perform like that in front of our fans,” senior defenseman Wyatt Aamodt said. “That’s not what we want to do in the playoffs. It’s an important time of the year. Right now, our focus is getting better every day. I think we’re taking steps in the right direction every day.”
The Mavericks (31-5), the regular season champion and No. 1 seed, open the inaugural CCHA tournament this weekend with a series against St. Thomas (3-30-1). The Mavericks went 4-0 this season against St. Thomas, playing its first season as a Division I program, but that doesn’t matter much when the puck drops Friday night at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
“They’ve only won three games but in six of the last seven weekends in our league, they’ve taken points,” associate head coach Todd Knott. “They’re coming here very hungry.”
The Mavericks haven’t won the conference tournament since 2019, with the 2020 event cancelled by the pandemic. The winner gets an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament, which Minnesota State doesn’t need, but each future opponent can improve its NCAA chances with another victory.
“A lot of teams are coming in hungry and we have a couple (teams) in our league on that bubble,” Aamodt said. “We’re used to that, getting everyone’s best. It’s one of the fun part of being a Maverick, getting everyone’s best. We enjoy that, look forward to it.
“All we can control is our game and not worry about how they come at us. It’s about us now, if we come out prepared to play.”
The winner of this weekend’s series advances to a single-game semifinal at the high seed on March 12. The single-game tournament championship will be held March 19 at the high seed.
“Every championship that you have an opportunity to go after means a lot,” Aamodt said. “We haven’t (won the conference tournament) since my freshman. That was a good experience for all of us, and I want these other guys to experience that, as well as our fans and the community.”
Five things to know
The Minnesota State men’s hockey team (31-5, 23-3 in CCHA) will host St. Thomas (3-30-1, 3-22-1 in CCHA) on Friday (7:07 p.m.), Saturday (6:07 p.m.) and Sunday (5:07 p.m., if necessary) in a best-of-three CCHA quarterfinal series at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. Injury updates: The Mavericks were without forwards Ryan Sandelin and David Silye and defenseman Bennett Zmolek last weekend at Michigan Tech, but Knott said that all the players have been at practice this week, making it possible that those three will be ready to go.
2. Still No. 1: The Mavericks were rated No. 1 by USCHO.com and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine, the sixth straight week on top of the poll. Minnesota State also had a four-week stay at No. 1 earlier this season and have been at No. 1 in 13 polls. The Mavericks have won 11 straight games and 20 of the last 21 games.
3. Clean sweep: The Mavericks are 4-0 against St. Thomas this season, the first in Division I for the Tommies. Minnesota State has outscored St. Thomas 26-2 in the series, including a 7-1 victory at the outdoor rink at Blakeslee Stadium for Hockey Day Minnesota.
4. The State of MSU: Junior center Nathan Smith had two goals and an assist in last weekend’s sweep at Michigan Tech to extend his 11-game point-scoring streak. ... Senior forward Julian Napravnik has at least one points in 14 of the last 15 games, including six straight. Smith and Napravnik are tied for the team lead with 44 points, which is tied for second in Division I. It’s the seventh time in the Division I-ear that Minnesota State has had two 40-point scorers. In 2017-18, the Mavericks had three: C.J. Suess (43), Zeb Knutson (43) and Marc Michaelis (40). ... Goaltender Dryden McKay is the CCHA’s goaltender of the month again, adding to his awards from October, November and December. In February, he was 6-0-0 with a 0.83 goals against average and a .965 save percentage. McKay has 31 wins to lead Division I, and his nine shutouts is tied for second.
5. Scouting the Tommies: St. Thomas is scoring 1.7 goals and allowing 4.6 goals per game. ... Christiano Versich leads the team with 15 points (5 goals, 10 assists), while Matthew Jennings had 14 points (4, 10). Luke Manning and Kyler Grundy share the team lead with seven goals. ... Peter Thome has started 25 games in goal, compiling a 3-21-1 record with a 4.33 goals-against average and .878 save percentage. Jacob Berger started seven games with a 4.11 GAA and .869 save percentage.
