The Minnesota State men’s hockey team wants to learn from what went wrong in a sweep against Ferris State last weekend.
However, there’s a delicate balance between learning from mistakes and dwelling on them, a line the Mavericks have been walking this week.
“We held a team meeting at the beginning of the week,” MSU captain Brendan Furry said Wednesday. “Just kind of stating our expectations and what it takes to be a Maverick here, and what’s made us successful in the past.”
The film has been watched, the meeting was held, points of emphasis have been outlined and now it’s on to Bowling Green.
“We’ve come back on that Monday and haven’t discussed it a lot,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “We’ve just flushed it, moved on and look (at) what’s outside in the windshield in front of you, not in the rearview behind you.”
The Mavericks came away with no points from the series, but upon further review, Hastings and Furry each liked some things they saw.
Hastings was mostly happy with the team’s defensive effort, aside from a lapse at the end of the first period in Game 2. He also pointed to some good work from the power play, as well as MSU’s 83 attempted shots on goal in Game 2, calling that “a good night’s work.”
“Do we need a little bit more detail — yeah, we do,” Hastings said. “Effort and attitude wasn’t something that I thought was concerning for us last weekend.”
Added Furry: “You think you outplay them by how bad you outshoot them ... at the end of the day, you’ve got to score more than your opponent, and that’s what they did.”
More goals, specifically 5-on-5, will be the goal this weekend.
Shots on goal favored MSU 76-26 in the Ferris series, but there were only three goals to show for it.
“We’ve tried to break it down a little bit. Talk about some of our (zone) entries, some of our sets in the offensive zone — we’re rushing some things,” Hastings said.
The Bulldogs made things tough for the Mavericks, clogging up the front of the net and blocking 47 shots on the weekend. Hastings wants MSU to get more chances on rebounds and to show more poise when “second and thirds” are there.
“Having a little bit better spacing offensively, because anytime you go to the net, you’re probably bringing one with you,” Hastings said. “And if you’ve got three standing in front of the net, that means they’ve got a minimum of three and it’s tough to get pucks through.”
Bowling Green is currently atop the CCHA standings with a five-point lead on MSU, though the third-place Mavericks have two games in hand on BG, as well as second-place Michigan Tech.
The Mavericks haven’t spent much time looking up in the conference standings in recent seasons, and know they have a great chance to be right in the thick of the CCHA race with a strong weekend.
“A true character test for our team. The guys have it. I believe in those guys in that room,” Furry said. “It’s a chance to show everyone that we’re not down and out here. ...
“We’re still in this, and we’re going to take it all the way to the end.”
Five things to know
The No. 16 Mavericks (8-7-1, 5-4-1 in CCHA) will play at Bowling Green (8-8, 7-5 in CCHA) in a Central Collegiate Hockey Association series on Friday (6:07 p.m.) and Saturday (6:07 p.m.).
Both games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. Olson stepping up: MSU sophomore Brenden Olson, who’s listed as a forward on the team’s website, made his season debut last Friday as a defenseman. With Bennett Zmolek out and Mason Wheeler leaving with an injury in Game 2 of the series, Olson provided some strong minutes.
“I think he did a pretty good job. He’s been blessed — he can skate,” Hastings said. “He can skate out of trouble, he can break you out with his feet, as well as his head. He’s a guy that I feel very comfortable putting in a position, whether it’s what we would consider a swing guy, a guy that can play upfront or back at the blue line.”
2. A scheduling quirk: The Mavericks played the Falcons on Oct. 28-29 at Mankato, and get them again just six weeks later. MSU swept that series, winning 3-2 in overtime in Game 1 and 4-2 in Game 2. The Mavericks have won 11 straight against the Falcons.
“This is a little bit of an anomaly as far as scheduling is concerned,” Hastings said. “We usually don’t see the same teams as close as we’re seeing Bowling Green.”
3. The state of MSU: The Mavericks are 1-4-1 in their last six games, and were swept at home for the first time since 2015-16 last weekend. MSU ranks ninth in Division I in goals allowed per game at 2.31, and is tied for 25th in goals scored at 3.00.
4. Scouting the Falcons: Bowling Green has a nonconference split with Michigan State on its resume, and was also swept by Western Michigan. Austen Swankler (8-10—18) is the Falcons’ leading scorer. Chase Gresock (4-9—13) and Taylor Schneider (5-7—12) rank second and third, respectively. Goaltender Christian Stoever, who’s made 12 starts, ranks second in the CCHA with a .922 save percentage.
5. Women host Wisconsin: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (7-9, 5-9 in WCHA) was swept last weekend by No. 6 Minnesota. Prior to the sweep, MSU was on a five-game winning streak and had won seven of its last eight. The Mavericks will host No. 2 Wisconsin in a WCHA series Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (3 p.m.). at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
